Category:
Pokémon

Drampa joins Pokémon Go with Global Challenges in Dragon-themed Lunar New Year event

Unleash new and old dragons.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 03:02 pm
Drampa spotlighted for Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year 2024 event.
Image via Niantic

It’s almost time to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Pokémon Go, this time with a Dragon-type approach for the Year of the Dragon—featuring the debut of Drampa and a set of Global Challenges. 

Recommended Videos

Set to run from Feb. 5 to 11, Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed will bring back the annual Pokémon Go event with a few twists. Drampa, the Placid Pokémon, headlines this year’s iteration as the Dragon/Normal-type makes its debut. It will also be available to encounter as a Shiny right away, though you can only encounter Drampa in three-star raids or Field Research.

A graphic featuring info about Drampa.
A new Dragon enters the fray. Image via Niantic

Most of the featured Pokémon during the event will be Dragon-like, such as Magikarp, Dratini, Skrelp, and Jangmo-o. Dragon-type Pokémon will also be featured in raids and as Field Research encounters, giving you plenty of chances to catch rare Pokémon like Deino, Tyrunt, Goomy, Turtonator, and more. 

Along with the increased Dragon-type sightings, a special Global Challenge will run throughout the event, tasking players to reach one billion Nice Throws to unlock three sets of exclusive rewards. 

  • Five Pokémon will unlock Featured Attacks when evolved during the event. 
  • More featured wild encounters with unknown Pokémon will be added. 
  • Two additional Pokémon will be added to the event’s Raid Rotation. 

All of this content will be revealed and added to the Lunar New Year event if players around the world can finish the Global Challenge. But even if that challenge is not met, special fireworks will still be visible in the Pokémon Go overworld. 

As part of the event, trainers will have increased odds at getting Lucky Pokémon in trades, becoming Lucky Friends with other players, and getting extra Candy or Candy XL when catching Pokémon with a Nice, Great, or Excellent Throw. For additional content, you can purchase a paid set of Timed Research for $2 that will feature guaranteed encounters with several event-themed Pokémon and bonuses like Stardust and Lucky Eggs, which can help you in the Road to Sinnoh event happening later in February.

related content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (January 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (January 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 25, 2024
Read Article The Pokemon Company to investigate Palworld for infringement on intellectual property
Shadowbeak being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon
Pokémon
The Pokemon Company to investigate Palworld for infringement on intellectual property
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Pokémon TCG Pikachu promo debacle sees museum staff sacked
A display of all the Pokemon x Van Gogh paintings, at the Amsterdam Van Gogh Museum.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon TCG Pikachu promo debacle sees museum staff sacked
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Best moveset for Landorus Therian Forme in Pokémon Go
Landorus Therian Forme Best moveset in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Landorus Therian Forme in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Can Barboach and Whiscash be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Pokémon species from the Sinnoh region running towards the screen in a field.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Barboach and Whiscash be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (January 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (January 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 25, 2024
Read Article The Pokemon Company to investigate Palworld for infringement on intellectual property
Shadowbeak being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon
Pokémon
The Pokemon Company to investigate Palworld for infringement on intellectual property
Cale Michael Cale Michael Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Pokémon TCG Pikachu promo debacle sees museum staff sacked
A display of all the Pokemon x Van Gogh paintings, at the Amsterdam Van Gogh Museum.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon TCG Pikachu promo debacle sees museum staff sacked
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Best moveset for Landorus Therian Forme in Pokémon Go
Landorus Therian Forme Best moveset in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Best moveset for Landorus Therian Forme in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Can Barboach and Whiscash be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Pokémon species from the Sinnoh region running towards the screen in a field.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Can Barboach and Whiscash be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 24, 2024

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.