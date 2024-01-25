Drampa joins Pokémon Go with Global Challenges in Dragon-themed Lunar New Year event

It’s almost time to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Pokémon Go, this time with a Dragon-type approach for the Year of the Dragon—featuring the debut of Drampa and a set of Global Challenges.

Set to run from Feb. 5 to 11, Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed will bring back the annual Pokémon Go event with a few twists. Drampa, the Placid Pokémon, headlines this year’s iteration as the Dragon/Normal-type makes its debut. It will also be available to encounter as a Shiny right away, though you can only encounter Drampa in three-star raids or Field Research.

A new Dragon enters the fray. Image via Niantic

Most of the featured Pokémon during the event will be Dragon-like, such as Magikarp, Dratini, Skrelp, and Jangmo-o. Dragon-type Pokémon will also be featured in raids and as Field Research encounters, giving you plenty of chances to catch rare Pokémon like Deino, Tyrunt, Goomy, Turtonator, and more.

Along with the increased Dragon-type sightings, a special Global Challenge will run throughout the event, tasking players to reach one billion Nice Throws to unlock three sets of exclusive rewards.

Five Pokémon will unlock Featured Attacks when evolved during the event.

More featured wild encounters with unknown Pokémon will be added.

Two additional Pokémon will be added to the event’s Raid Rotation.

All of this content will be revealed and added to the Lunar New Year event if players around the world can finish the Global Challenge. But even if that challenge is not met, special fireworks will still be visible in the Pokémon Go overworld.

As part of the event, trainers will have increased odds at getting Lucky Pokémon in trades, becoming Lucky Friends with other players, and getting extra Candy or Candy XL when catching Pokémon with a Nice, Great, or Excellent Throw. For additional content, you can purchase a paid set of Timed Research for $2 that will feature guaranteed encounters with several event-themed Pokémon and bonuses like Stardust and Lucky Eggs, which can help you in the Road to Sinnoh event happening later in February.