Can Party Hat Pikachu and Eevee be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Since the early days of Pokémon Go, some of the most popular species have received costumed variants to celebrate special occasions. You can expect a Santa hat on Christmas, a party hat when the game’s anniversary arrives, and so much more.

And the most popular among those is Pikachu, who is never left out of the party. There are more than 60 costumed variants of Pikachu in the game, some of which were only made available for five days a few years ago. But one that returns periodically is Party Hat Pikachu.

With the party hats returning for a celebration of Pokémon Day 2024, it’s natural to need a refresher: Can these special costumed versions be Shiny? Here is all you need to know on if Party Hat Pikachu and Eevee can be Shiny in Pokémon Go.

Are there Shiny Party Hat Pikachu and Eevee in Pokémon Go?

All the Party Hat Pokémon coming to celebrate Pokémon Day 2024. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news is that yes, Party Hat Pikachu and Eevee can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. But here are some details about these versions that you might have missed.

There are two variants of Pikachu that wear a “party hat” and both can be Shiny. One version is simply called Party Hat Pikachu and was released on Feb. 26, 2017, for Pokémon Day 2017, with its Shiny version released exactly a year later for Pokémon Day 2018. The other, called Red Party Hat Pikachu, was released on Feb. 25, 2020, for Pokémon Day 2020, along with its Shiny.

Red Party Hat Pikachu is the most recent iteration and visually matches the Party Hat variants for other species in the game. Other than that, the main difference between the two iterations is that Party Hat Pikachu can evolve into a Party Hat Raichu, while Red Party Hat can’t evolve at all.

Party Hat Eevee was released on Feb. 25, 2020, with the start of Pokémon Day 2020. New Year’s 2021, which ran from Dec. 31, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021, was the last time players had the ability to catch this variant. It was available through field research only.

But luckily for players, Party Hat Eevee and Red Party Hat Pikachu are both back for Pokémon Day 2024. And they brought along their friends Party Hat Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, and Party Hat Squirtle. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get them and their Shiny variants.