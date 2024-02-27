Pokémon Day 2024: Everything announced in Pokémon Presents

The wait is over and Pokémon Day 2024 has arrived, bringing with it a slew of announcements on what fans can expect from Pokémon across the year ahead and beyond following the latest Pokémon Presents.

From upcoming games to new editions to existing titles, news regarding the Pokémon TCG, and more, Pokémon Presents’ 13-minute video provided plenty to get excited about. If you missed the presentation or you’re looking for a recap on everything we saw, you can find it all here.

Pokémon Legends Z-A announced

A sequel to 2021’s extremely successful Pokémon Legends: Arceus was saved right until the end of Pokémon Presents but undoubtedly claims the title for the biggest announcement on Pokémon Day 2024—but there’s a bit of a wait.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will take players back to the Kalos region first seen in Pokémon X and Y, with a style that appeared to be uber-modern and perhaps futuristic. Given the title, it seems Zygarde may take center stage as the main focus like Arceus did in the first Pokémon Legends title. Interestingly, Nintendo shared the trailer on X (formerly Twitter) and said it’s “a new adventure set entirely within Lumiose City.”

Fans will have to wait until 2025 to play Pokémon Legends Z-A, which may mean we could see the game as a launch title for Nintendo Switch 2, which has reportedly been pushed back to an early 2025 release window.

Kanto Starters Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

New content for Gen IX is on the way with Tera Raid Battle events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the fully evolved Kanto starters, giving players the opportunity to capture a Mighty Charizard, Mighty Vensaur, and Mighty Blastoise.

Only one of each type can be caught per save file, which means you cannot catch Mighty Charizard if you obtained one during the previous Tera Raid event. The full dates for the raids can be found below:

Mighty Venusaur: Feb. 28 to March 5.

Mighty Blastoise: March 5 to March 12.

Mighty Charizard: March 13 to March 17.

Pokémon Go and Pokémon Horizons Collaboration

Pokémon Go is having a collaboration with the Pokémon Horizons anime, with Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat now available in Pokémon Go. Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge are also set to be added to Pokémon Go, while Pokémon wearing party hats are available to celebrate Pokémon Day 2024.

Pokémon TCG Pocket revealed

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket was unveiled and is due to arrive in 2024, in a three-party collaboration between The Pokémon Company, Creatures Inc. and DeNA, the developers of Pokémon Masters EX.

Players can earn two free packs per day, featuring immersive cards that allow you to “leap into the world of card illustration.” The game will also come alongside streamlined game rules for quick battles and includes trading with other players.

Other games and anime

There were also plenty of announcements covering other existing mobile titles under the Pokémon umbrella, which we have outlined for you below.