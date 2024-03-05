Category:
Should you evolve Charcadet into Armarouge or Ceruledge in Pokémon Go?

Choose your fighter!
Cale Michael
Published: Mar 5, 2024 12:03 am
With the introduction of Charcadet, there are two new powerhouses you can add to your Pokémon Go lineup: Armarouge and Ceruledge. Both take time to train, however, which means you might need to pick one over the other.

First introduced in the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration event on March 5, Charcadet is a fairly rare encounter that you might struggle to properly train up in Pokémon Go. Armarouge and Ceruledge are both popular additions from Scarlet and Violet that provide unique utility with their typings and could fit well into your team. But which one is the best for you to go after first with your limited time and resources? Here is a guide to help you decide between the Fire Child Pokémon’s evolutions.

Armarouge or Ceruledge? Which is better in Pokémon Go?

Upon their first appearance, neither Armarouge nor Ceruledge are particularly powerful Pokémon that will be shaking up the Pokémon Go metagame. This means you can probably forget about using them at a high level in the Go Battle League and just focus on picking the Charcadet evolution you like the best.

Ceruledge has the strong Fire/Ghost-type mix going for it but without its signature move, Bitter Blade, it falls short compared to other options like Skeledirge which hit harder and offer more versatility. Meanwhile, Armarouge gives you slightly more bulk and an interesting Fire/Psychic typing but it doesn’t have the firepower to punch above its middling weightclass.

If you have to pick one right now to use, Ceruledge likely holds the edge in most Pokémon Go team compositions thanks to its overall stats.

Category:
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.