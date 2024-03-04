Best moveset for Armarouge in Pokémon Go

When using Armarouge in Pokémon Go, teaching it the best moves it can learn before taking it into battle is critical. This is true for any good Pokémon, and because of the limited choices you have, it’s easy to pick suboptimal options for any Pokémon.

Recommended Videos

You want to be careful when creating the best moveset for Armarouge. It’s a squishy Fire and Psychic-type Pokémon, which means it won’t always be useful for every team you use. But Armarouge does have its uses in Pokémon Go, and if you’re careful about creating an ideal moveset, it can be exceptionally useful in specific situations.

Best Armarouge moveset in Pokémon Go

Armarouge is a decent Fire and Psychic-type Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go. Image via Niantic and The Pokémon Company

When using Armarouge in Pokémon Go, the best moveset to teach is the fast move Incinerate and the charged moves Psyshock and Flame Charge. You want to be careful when using Armarouge on your team because of its low defenses and primarily focus on optimizing its attack stats.

Incinerate is one of the stronger fast attacks for Fire-type Pokémon. But the downside to this attack is that it takes five turns to use it, which does leave a Pokémon exposed, especially Armarouge, at a disadvantage because it does not have high defense stats. Unfortunately for trainers, the only other fast attack option is Ember, which is weaker than Incinerate in all regards and it did not receive any changes for the World of Wonders update. You’re better off using Incinerate and focusing on keeping Armarouge reserved as your switch choice after using your first Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Next, we have Armarouge’s charged attacks, so we want a strong fast attack like Incinerate to feed it energy. Armarouge shares nearly identical attacks to its counterpart, Ceruledge, but Armarouge can learn Psyshock, and it’s a standout choice compared to the other options. You want to grab that Psychic-type attack and pair it with Flame Charge, a Fire-type move that can beef up Armarouge’s attack stat throughout the battle. The other two moves you could teach Armarouge are Overheat and Flamethrower, but these fall short of the other, more optimal, choices in Pokémon Go.

Is Armarouge good in Pokémon Go?

Armarouge is a decent choice in Pokémon Go, but it’s far from the best, and it could be a stretch even to consider it good. I think it’s an OK choice for your lineup, but it lacks enough defenses for it to be a suitable lead or a closer choice. It’s good for a Pokémon to have in your reserve to switch out with your lead after it has taken a few hits.

But don’t expect Armarouge to take your team to victory. I consider it a decent choice, but it’s below its counterpart, Ceruledge, which is a better all-around option for them. If you need to figure out what to evolve your Charcadet into first, ensure it’s Ceruledge.