All Gigantamax Venusaur weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Gigantamax Pokémon are now available in Pokémon Go, and these are some of the largest challenges available in the mobile game. For anyone who wants to take them on, you can challenge a Gigantamax Venusaur, but you need to know its weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it.

Recommended Videos

You want to prepare your team to take on this powerful Venusaur, and the way to do this is to understand the best way to exploit its weaknesses. But this is not a battle you can complete by yourself. These raids support up to 40 players, meaning you need to gather those in your community to defeat it with plenty of coordination. Here’s what you need to know about all Gigantamax Venusaur weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.

All Gigantamax Venusaur weaknesses in Pokémon Go

You can treat Gigantamax Venusaur as if you’re battling a regular Venusaur. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The trend with Gigantamax Venusaur is similar to the other Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and they don’t have distinct typing differences. They’re the same as their standard form, which makes keeping track of what attacks and Pokémon to use much easier. Gigantamax Venusaur is a Grass and Poison-type Pokémon, making it weak to the following typings:

Fire

Ice

Flying

Psychic

You can add a handful of Pokémon to your team to exploit these weaknesses. Creating a team for these Gigantamax battles is difficult, though, because you have to use Dynamax Pokémon. These are the only ones that work in these encounters, and that does limit your options on what teams you can make. Unlike other raids in Pokémon Go, you can only use three Pokémon on your team. These all have to be caught from Max Battles, and they have to be Dynamax Pokémon. Still, sticking with Pokémon that can use Fire, Ice, Flying, or Psychic-type moves is your best option.

The best Pokémon to counter Gigantamax Venusaur in Pokémon Go

When creating a team to defeat Gigantamax Venusaur, the best choices will be Charizard, Cinderace, and Metagross for your Pokémon team.

Dynamax Charizard was one of the first Pokémon you could challenge in Max Battles, and there’s a good chance you’ve captured a strong one to use during these encounters. Not only does Charizard have Fire-type attacks it can use, but it also has powerful Flying-type moves which are perfect for doing a good amount of damage to Venusaur. Don’t expect it to be a bulky option, though. It’s more reliable doing damage than withstanding attacks. The best moveset to teach Charizard is the fast move Wing Attack and the charged moves Blast Burn and Flamethrower.

The next Pokémon you want to add to your team is Dynamax Cinderace, another attack-based Fire-type Pokémon you can add to your roster. Cinderace suffers the same problems as Charizard with it having more attack stats than defense, which means you want to use it to bring down Gigantamax Venusaur’s health and not withstand its attacks. You’ll want to focus on upgrading its Max Attack and Guard rather than the healing ability. The best moveset to teach Cinderace is the fast move Fire Spin and the charged moves Flamethrower and Flame Charge.

The final Pokémon you want to add to your team is Dynamax Metagross, a fantastic addition to the growing roster of Pokémon. Metagross is excellent for these battles because it’s a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon, making it resistant to many of Venusaur’s attacks, and it can use powerful moves to defeat it. Metagross is suitable for defense, unlike the other two choices, and it should be treated as the last Pokémon you use to hold the line. The best moveset to teach Metagross is the fast move Zen Headbutt and the charged moves Psychic and Flash Cannon.

Gigantamax Venusaur might be a slightly easier opponent than the Blastoise and Charizard. Those versions have fewer Pokémon that can exploit their weaknesses, which makes it difficult for more Pokémon players to compete in these encounters. Still, it comes down to how many players you can rally together to face off against Gigantamax Venusaur, as these battles require no less than 10 players to defeat them in Pokémon Go, but that’s not guaranteed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy