All Gigantamax Charizard weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Gigantamax Pokémon are making their way to Pokémon Go, and these are some of the strongest adversaries you’ll have to challenge. You have to work alongside other players to defeat them, and knowing Gigantamax Charizard’s weaknesses to beat it and you can catch it.

You have limited choices for Pokémon that you can use against Gigantamax Charizard. You can only use Dynamax Pokémon, which limits your options. On top of that, it helps to bring several other players with you to bring them down. Gigantamax raids can have up to 40 players, made up of 10 teams of four players. The more friends you rally together, the greater your chances of bringing this threat down. Here’s what you need to know about all Gaigantamax Charizard weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Gigantamax Charizard weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Expect to use the same Pokémon you’d use in battle if you were battling a normal Charizard. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

When facing off against Gigantamax Charizard in Pokémon Go, it has the same weaknesses and strengths as its standard form. It’s still a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, making it weak against Water, Electric, and Rock-type moves. There are a handful of Water types that can aid you with this, but your choices are limited, and there are some choices you want to avoid as Gigantamax Charizard has powerful Fire and Flying-type moves.

What will be difficult is taking on the strength of a Gigantamax Charizard. Niantic has warned players that these raids will be incredibly tough, and working together with others is key. Although the raids can hold up to 40 players, 10 or so should suffice, so long as everyone on the team is hammering on Charizard’s weaknesses. Between the three choices, your best option is to rely on Water-type Pokémon, which should resist many of Charizard’s attacks.

The best Pokémon counters to Gigantamax Charizard in Pokémon Go

When it comes to creating a team to take on Gigantamax Charizard, you want to use Blastoise and Inteleon. Presently, these are the only Dynamax Water-type Pokémon currently available, but we can expect more arriving in the future, giving everyone additional options for their three-Pokémon teams.

Dynamax Blastoise is a great choice for this combat as a Water-type Pokémon. It should be resistant to many of Gigantamax Charizard’s Fire-type attacks, but it does take standard damage from its other moves. You want to make sure your Blastoise has a Water-type fast move and charged attack to do the most damage against Charizard, especially when you unlock Blastoise’s Dynamax form. The best moveset for Blastoise to use during this battle is the fast move Water Gun and the charged moves Hydro Cannon and Hydro Pump.

Next, we have Dynamax Inteleon, the final evolution for the Water-type Starter Pokémon from the Galar region. Although Inteleon was a later addition to the Dynamax system, there are plenty of Power Spots and chances to catch this Pokémon, which makes it a potent adversary against Gigantamax Charizard. It does have a higher attack stat than Blastoise, but it has lower defenses, which means it might not last as long, but could do more damage. The best moveset to give Inteleon is the fast move Water Gun and the charged moves Surf and Shadow Ball.

Beyond these two Water-type Pokémon, there are not too many options to counter Gigantamax Charizard. It could be possible to use another Charizard against it, or you might be able to acquire a Gastly, despite it not having any attacks to counter them in this battle. Avoid using Venusaur or Rillaboom, as those two Pokémon can quickly fall against Charizard’s fire-type moves. Stick with Water-type Pokémon for this battle in Pokémon Go, and you should be able to succeed with enough players working together.

