You can add Dynamax Inteleon to your roster in Pokémon Go. The Dynamax version of Inteleon is a helpful ally, and you can expect to use it in future Max Out battles. When you use it in these situations, you want to make sure to give it the best moveset.

Recommended Videos

Inteleon can learn a handful of attacks, and while the Dynamax version is similar to the standard version, there are some factors you may want to consider. Not only do you want to figure out the best attacks to give Inteleon, but you also want to know the type of role it plays during Max Out battles and what moves to level up before others. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Dynamax Inteleon in Pokémon Go.

Inteleon’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

You have to catch Dynamax Sobble to evolve it into an Inteleon. Image via Niantic

Before you can think about Dynamax Inteleon’s moveset, it’s time to figure out how to get one in Pokémon Go. You’ll be able to grab one by first defeating and catching a Dynamax Sobble, which should appear at Power Spots. You’ll need a Dynamax Pokémon yourself and Max Particles to challenge it to a battle. After you catch it, you’ll need enough candy to evolve it. From there, it comes down to teaching Dynamax Inteleon the best attacks. The moveset you want to go with is the fast move Water Gun and the charged moves Surf and Shadow Ball.

When it comes to teaching Dynamax Inteleon a suitable fast move, Water Gun is the best option. It’s a solid Water-type move, and because Inteleon is a Water-type Pokémon, it receives an attack bonus whenever it uses this attack in Pokémon Go. Plus, Water Gun provides three energy per turn, meaning Inteleon can expect to use its charged moves relatively often during a Max Out battle. The alternative to teaching Dynamax Inteleon Water Gun is Pound. However, it’s an attack that falls short, as it only provides three energy, but it does slightly more damage than Water Gun. Still, as a Water-type Pokémon, Water Gun is the better choice for Inteleon.

Now, for the charged moves, Dynamax Inteleon has a handful of choices for you to consider. These are all the charged moves Inteleon can learn in Pokémon Go.

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Surf (Water-type)

Water Pulse (Water-type)

Between these three, Shadow Ball and Surf are the superior choices. Water Pulse can be a decent charged move for you in Pokémon Go, but it requires too much energy. You need 55 energy to use it, and it does 80 damage. Surf, in comparison, requires only 45 energy and does 75 damage. It’s five less damage than Water Pulse, but that’s enough to make it a better option. The second choice, Shadow Ball, is a great charged move to add to Inteleon’s arsenal, making it a Pokémon that is super effective against Ghost and Psychic types. Although these are none of Inteleon’s weaknesses, it’s still a solid attack.

What Max Moves to level up in Pokémon Go

When leveling up a Dynamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you can enhance several Max Moves you use exclusively in Max Out battles. These require a significant investment. Between the three options, we recommend prioritizing improving Dynamax Inteleon’s Max Strike and Max Guard moves. It’s an attacking Pokémon, and you primarily want it attacking a target and not healing or defending. If you have to defend, make it count with a strong Max Guard, but healing might be a better choice for another teammate.

Is Dynamax Inteleon good in Pokémon Go?

When you compare Dynamax Inteleon to other Dynamax Pokémon you could be using, it’s a decent Pokémon to have in your roster, but it falls short of Blastoise. The two Pokémon are vastly different from each other. Blastoise has been around since the beginning of Pokémon Go and has received several attack updates and new moves that it can learn, while Inteleon has an limited set. Inteleon has the potential to become stronger in the future, but Blastoise is likely the better option if you want a Water-type Dynamax Pokémon to use in a Max Out battle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy