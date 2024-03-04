Best moveset for Ceruledge in Pokémon Go

If you’re considering using Ceruledge in Pokémon Go, you must examine the Pokémon’s stats and the attacks it can learn. A good Pokémon needs to have a good set of attacks that it can use in combat, especially when it can only know a few.

Recommended Videos

You have limited choices for attacks to teach Ceruledge in Pokémon Go. Every Pokémon can only learn from a handful, which means there’s a specific combination that can do the most damage and has the best outcome whenever you use it in combat. These are important to consider whenever using Ceruledge in battle against other players, or in raids.

Best Ceruledge moves in Pokémon Go

Ceruledge is a decent Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go. Image via Niantic and The Pokémon Company

When giving Ceruledge the best attacks, I recommend going with the fast move Incinerate, and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Flame Charge. These attacks in Pokémon Go are the ones Ceruledge receives during its debut, but I can see these changing after Niantic unlocks its signature moves in the future, likely for another Charcadet-based event.

For Ceruledge’s fast move, the only other choice besides Incinerate is Ember. These are both Fire-type moves, but Incinerate far outpaces Ember, an attack that does seven damage, generates six energy, and takes two turns to use. Incinerate is a much slower attack, but it does much more damage. When you use Incinerate, it does 20 damage and provides 20 energy, but it takes five turns to use. The downside to Incinerate is how long it takes to use, and Ceruledge is a glass cannon, which means it won’t last long in a fight. Still, Incerinate is the best option.

Next, we have Ceruledge’s charged moves, and there are a few more options to consider here. The other choices you have to pick from are Flamethrower and Heat Wave. I normally throw Heat Wave out the window unless I don’t have any other option for a Pokémon in Pokémon Go—but thankfully, I do. It’s an attack that requires too much energy, and you’re better off without it. Flamethrower can be a decent choice, but there’s no competition if you compare it to Flame Charge. Flame Charge requires five less energy, increasing Ceruledge’s attack every turn, making it the perfect choice.

Is Ceruledge good in Pokémon Go?

Although Ceruledge is a powerful attacker in Pokémon Go, it’s not as good of an option if you want to use a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. It’s a scaled-down version of Skeledirge, which is a considerably strong Fire and Ghost-type that you can use in the Great and Ultra League. This verdict could change in the future when Niantic introduces Ceruledge’s signature move to Pokémon Go, Bitter Blade. For now, its overall stats and attacks make it a decent choice, but there are better options you can find in Pokémon Go.