How to find Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

Niantic has made a big jump and Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet are now starting to appear in Pokémon Go for the first time. The initial wave includes all of the Paldean Starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Fuecoco was an internet darling when Scarlet and Violet launched, and now you can get the empty-headed fire croc in Pokémon Go as part of the Adventures Abound season of content.

While Fuecoco is going to be available from here on out in the mobile game, you will eventually be limited in how you can encounter it just like every other Starter. Upon its release, however, there are plenty of ways to encounter the Fire-type Starter and easily train it up into Crocalor and Skeledirge.

How to catch Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Go

Starting with the A Paldean Adventure event on Sept. 5, Fuecoco is available in Pokémon Go alongside Sprigatito and Quaxly. It also marks the best time to catch them because they are appearing more frequently for a limited time.

The A Paldean Adventure event ends on Sept. 10 but you will still have increased odds of encountering Fuecoco during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event that runs from Sept. 10 to 15 too. This includes boosted spawns, appearing as Field Research Rewards, and more.

As part of the Adventures Abound season, Fuecoco is included in the 5km Egg hatch pool. This means any normal 5km Egg you get and hatch from now until Dec. 1 has a chance to be Fuecoco. After that, it should be removed from the Egg hatch pool and become just another regular encounter.

Can Fuecoco be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Even with boosted odds until Sept. 15 you won’t be encountering a Shiny Fuecoco any time soon.

Niantic has not included Shiny Fuecoco as part of the launch lineup for the Paldean Starters. This means you can’t encounter or hatch one right now and won’t be able to until it is added in a future event.

Shiny Starter Pokémon are usually included as part of a debut Community Day event for that specific Pokémon, which means we are a ways out from seeing a Shiny Fire Croc.

