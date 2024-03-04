How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go tends to alter evolution methods for Pokémon when they’re added to the game if they don’t easily slot into an existing mechanic. Charcadet is one such Pokémon as the way to evolve it into Armarouge is completely unique to the mobile game.

Starting with the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration on March 5, Charcadet is available to encounter in Pokémon Go for the first time. This means you also have access to both of its evolutions, Armarouge and Ceruledge. Both evolutions are among the most popular Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet, which means players will want to get one or both now that they’re in the game.

In the main games, Charcadet uses unique items to evolve into Armarouge or Ceruledge that aren’t available in Pokémon Go. Instead, to reach its second stage, the Fire-type must go through a trial alongside you that can be a bit difficult to grasp if you aren’t ready for the challenge. Here is a full guide on how to evolve your Charcadet into Armarouge.

How can I evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Go?

Embue your flames with Psychic energy. Image via The Pokémon Company

You can evolve your Charcadet into Armarouge by setting it as your Buddy and battling specific Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This is the same method used to evolve Primeape into Annihilape with a few alterations, so it might be a bit tricky if you haven’t done this before.

Once you set Charcadet as your Buddy, you don’t need to battle using your Charcadet. You just need to have it as your Buddy while using other Pokémon to defeat a total of 30 Psychic-type Pokémon in battle, which can be done through things like the Go Battle League, private battles with other trainers, or against NPCs. You will still need 50 Charcadet Candy to perform the evolution from your Charcadet’s summary page once you finish that requirement.