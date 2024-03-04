Category:
Pokémon

How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Go

This method won't leave you bitter.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 03:40 pm
Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Image via The Pokemon Company

With every new Pokémon added to Pokémon Go, Niantic must decide if that species’ evolution method fits into the scope of the mobile game. For Charcadet, which uses a unique item to evolve into Ceruledge, some liberties had to be taken. 

Recommended Videos

Charcadet is available in Pokémon Go as of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration on March 5, alongside both of its evolutions—Armarouge and Ceruledge. Each evolution also has a unique method to obtain that involves battling with your Charcadet as neither of the items used to evolve it in Scarlet and Violet exist in Pokémon Go

The method to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge has been featured before in Pokémon Go but it can be a pain to get done if you don’t know the specifics of how the mechanics work. To help, here is a full guide on how to evolve your Charcadet into Ceruledge

How can I evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Go?

Ceruledge in Pokemon Go
Sharpen your edge with this trial. Image via The Pokémon Company

If you want to evolve your Charcadet into Ceruledge, you need to set it as your Buddy and battle 30 Ghost-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This does not, however, mean you need to battle with your Charcadet itself. 

After setting Charcadet as your Buddy, you just need to battle a total of 30 Psychic-type Pokémon in battles with other players or other gameplay like NPC interactions. Once you clear that requirement, you can head to the summary page for your Charcadet and use 50 Charcadet Candy to evolve it into Ceruledge. 

This method is also used to evolve your Charcadet into Armarouge or a Primeape into Annihlape, though both have distinct differences.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.