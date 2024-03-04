How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Go

With every new Pokémon added to Pokémon Go, Niantic must decide if that species’ evolution method fits into the scope of the mobile game. For Charcadet, which uses a unique item to evolve into Ceruledge, some liberties had to be taken.

Charcadet is available in Pokémon Go as of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration on March 5, alongside both of its evolutions—Armarouge and Ceruledge. Each evolution also has a unique method to obtain that involves battling with your Charcadet as neither of the items used to evolve it in Scarlet and Violet exist in Pokémon Go.

The method to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge has been featured before in Pokémon Go but it can be a pain to get done if you don’t know the specifics of how the mechanics work. To help, here is a full guide on how to evolve your Charcadet into Ceruledge.

How can I evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokémon Go?

Sharpen your edge with this trial. Image via The Pokémon Company

If you want to evolve your Charcadet into Ceruledge, you need to set it as your Buddy and battle 30 Ghost-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This does not, however, mean you need to battle with your Charcadet itself.

After setting Charcadet as your Buddy, you just need to battle a total of 30 Psychic-type Pokémon in battles with other players or other gameplay like NPC interactions. Once you clear that requirement, you can head to the summary page for your Charcadet and use 50 Charcadet Candy to evolve it into Ceruledge.

This method is also used to evolve your Charcadet into Armarouge or a Primeape into Annihlape, though both have distinct differences.