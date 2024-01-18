Pokémon Go likes to get creative with its interpretation of certain evolution methods when the main series equivalent can’t be done in the mobile game. Annihilape is the latest Pokémon to get its evolution mechanic altered as it makes its Go debut.

Annihilape made its first appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, giving Primeape an evolution after more than 25 years. The Rage Monkey Pokémon got so angry that its powers surpassed the limits of its physical body, becoming a Fighting/Ghost-type through the use of its new signature move, Rage Fist. Since that move is not available in Pokémon Go, however, you have to use a different method to evolve your Primeape into Annihilape.

How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Go: Annihilape evolution guide

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you needed to teach your Primeape Rage Fist and then have it use the move 20 times in battle before leveling it up. That has shifted slightly in Pokémon Go since Rage Fist is not in the game, but the focus is still put on using Primeape in combat—sort of.

To get an Annihilape in Pokémon Go, you need to first set a Primeape as your Buddy Pokémon. From there, you have to defeat 30 Ghost-type or Psychic-type Pokémon in battle. You do not need to use Primeape in those battles at all, it simply needs to be your active Buddy while you battle. Once you meet the requirements, you can use 100 Mankey Candy to evolve your Primeape into Annihilape.

Players who have already gotten their Annihilape recommend you work together with a friend to set up battles that are easy to sweep through against each other using weaker Ghost and Psychic-types. You can also just grind through sets while you increase your rank and rating in the Pokémon Go Battle League, but that could take some time.