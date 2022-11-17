How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With every new generation of Pokémon, Game Freak comes up with new ways to take older species and spice them up with new forms, variants, or mechanics. And after more than 25 years, it was finally time for Mankey and Primeape to get a little love in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The mono Fighting-type line from Kanto have never been the most appealing team members, as their stats and movepools pale in comparison to many other Pokémon from Gen I alone. This is no longer the case as Primeape can now evolve into a much more powerful Pokémon—appropriately named Annihilape.

As a Fighting/Ghost-type, it implied that Primeape’s signature anger became so overwhelming that it either died or was forced to overcome its rage to reach new heights via some form of spiritual enlightenment. Now, Annihilape has gained power that is unfettered by the limits of its physical body and can use its rage to throw punches capable of shattering targets at their core.

And you will need to help your Primeape master its raging fists if you want a chance to have Annihilape on your team.

Primeape to Annihilape Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method explained

Taking a page from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Scarlet and Violet brings back an evolution method that will require you to use a certain move with Primeape a number of times to be able to evolve your Primeape into Annihilape.

Mankey still evolves into Primeape at level 28, and not long after you will be able to teach your Primeape Rage Fist. This new move is the key to Primeapes next stage of evolution, as you will need to use it 20 times in a battle to trigger it.

The uses do not need to be consecutive and do not reset, as far as we know. But once you use 20 Rage Fists your Primeape can evolve into Annihilape.