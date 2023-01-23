How to reach all ranks in the Pokémon Go Battle League

Wins only matter up to a certain point.

and
Image via Niantic

The Pokémon Go Battle League is the place for competitive Pokémon Go trainers to duke it out against each other on a quest to climb the ranks and cement their place as one of the best in the business.

Each rank in the Go Battle League works as a benchmark for your performance. It will also match you with better players and give you better rewards as you continue your ascent. The caliber of opponents is not the only thing that becomes more difficult, though. The requirements needed to climb between ranks also become steeper.

Here are the current requirements for each rank.

Pokémon Go Battle League
Image via Niantic

How to reach all ranks in the Pokémon Go Battle League

RankRequirement
Rank 1Starting Rank
Rank 2Five More Battles
Rank 3Five More Battles
Rank 4 Five More Battles
Rank 5Five More Battles
Rank 6Five More Battles
Rank 7One More Win
Rank 8One More Win
Rank 9 One More Win
Rank 10One More Win
Rank 11Five More Battles
Rank 12Five More Wins
Rank 13Six More Wins
Rank 14Seven More Wins
Rank 15Eight More Wins
Rank 16Five More Battles
Rank 1710 More Wins
Rank 1815 More Wins
Rank 1920 More Wins
Rank 20Five More Battles
Rank 21Reach 2000+ Rating
Rank 22Reach 2500+ Rating
Rank 23Reach 2750+ Rating
Rank 24Reach 3000+ Rating

The Pokémon Go Battle League takes place in seasons that last about three months. There have been thirteen so far, and each time, the ranks reset, meaning trainers need to start the grind from scratch all over again.

And those who consistently break into the upper echelons receive the most rewards, including of Stardust, Rare Candies, and other items, and bragging rights.