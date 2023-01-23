The Pokémon Go Battle League is the place for competitive Pokémon Go trainers to duke it out against each other on a quest to climb the ranks and cement their place as one of the best in the business.

Each rank in the Go Battle League works as a benchmark for your performance. It will also match you with better players and give you better rewards as you continue your ascent. The caliber of opponents is not the only thing that becomes more difficult, though. The requirements needed to climb between ranks also become steeper.

Here are the current requirements for each rank.

Image via Niantic

How to reach all ranks in the Pokémon Go Battle League

Rank Requirement Rank 1 Starting Rank Rank 2 Five More Battles Rank 3 Five More Battles Rank 4 Five More Battles Rank 5 Five More Battles Rank 6 Five More Battles Rank 7 One More Win Rank 8 One More Win Rank 9 One More Win Rank 10 One More Win Rank 11 Five More Battles Rank 12 Five More Wins Rank 13 Six More Wins Rank 14 Seven More Wins Rank 15 Eight More Wins Rank 16 Five More Battles Rank 17 10 More Wins Rank 18 15 More Wins Rank 19 20 More Wins Rank 20 Five More Battles Rank 21 Reach 2000+ Rating Rank 22 Reach 2500+ Rating Rank 23 Reach 2750+ Rating Rank 24 Reach 3000+ Rating

The Pokémon Go Battle League takes place in seasons that last about three months. There have been thirteen so far, and each time, the ranks reset, meaning trainers need to start the grind from scratch all over again.

And those who consistently break into the upper echelons receive the most rewards, including of Stardust, Rare Candies, and other items, and bragging rights.