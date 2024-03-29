Category:
Pokémon Go April 2024 Raid guide: All Raids Bosses and bonuses

This is a month of firsts in all three raid rotations.
Every month brings new content to Pokémon Go, centered around rotating spawns, raids, and events to fill out the calendar. Raids specifically have a strict schedule that they rotate on each month, which means you need to keep up if you want to catch the Pokémon you want. 

For Pokémon Go’s April lineup, you’ll see multiple rare Pokémon appearing in Raids at varying times, This includes the debut of Mega Heracross in Mega Raids, Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids, and more. Some of the featured Pokémon will only appear in certain parts of the world, however, so you should try to keep track of when each set of Raids rotates throughout the month as the game’s event schedule also changes.

All Pokémon Go April 2024 Raid Bosses and full schedule guide

Celesteela in Pokemon Go
Get ready for some big Pokémon rotations. Image via Niantic
Raid bossRaid schedule
Kartana (Northern Hemisphere Only)Start: April 4, End: April 12
Celesteela (Northern Hemisphere Only)Start: April 4, End: April 12
Tapu Bulu (w/ Nature’s Madness)Start: April 12, End: April 25
RegisteelStart: April 25, End: May 2

Each Pokémon starts and stops appearing in five-star raids at 10am local time on the dates listed. This will also be the first time Shiny Kartana and Shiny Celesteela are available to catch.

All Pokémon Go April 2024 Mega Raid Bosses and schedules

Raid bossRaid schedule
Mega CharizardStart: April 4, End: April 13
Mega Heracross (First Appearance)Start: April 3, End: April 25
Mega AggronStart: April 25, End: May 2

Mega Raids also rotate at 10am local time on the dates listed.

All Pokémon Go April 2024 Shadow Raid Bosses and schedules

On Saturdays and Sundays throughout April, Shadow Entei will appear in five-star Shadow Raids for the first time. One and three-star Shadow Raids will also appear daily with a rotating list of Pokémon.

Each Pokémon featured in the regular Raid rotation will get a Raid Hour event to coincide with it, too.

