Pokémon Go Pawmi Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses explained

The first Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour for March and the World of Wonders season is here, with Pawmi getting the feature alongside its evolutions and a nice bonus. Following up on an electric start to the season, you might not be enthralled with this mini-event due to a key exclusion.

The Pawmi Spotlight Hour will run from 6 to 7pm local time on March 5, which means the Paldean Mouse Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild. Like all Spotlight Hours, a special event bonus will be live throughout the duration to give players an extra reason to catch as many Pawmi as possible. Unfortunately, that will be the only incentive added to the Pawmi rush.

Pokémon Go Pawmi Spotlight hour event guide and bonuses

For the Pawmi Spotlight Hour on March 5, any Pokémon you evolve during the event will give you double XP. This is the perfect chance to clear out your storage box by popping a Lucky Egg, running through plenty of evolutions, and then transferring the Pokémon you don’t want to keep after the fact.

That evolution XP boost is great for Pawmi specifically since you only need 25 Pawmi Candy to evolve a Pawmi into a Pawmo. This means you can quickly evolve plenty of Pawmi you don’t plan on holding on to, so you take advantage of the boost. Just be aware evolving Pawmo into a Pawmot will take some work, though it is a pretty decent Pokémon to use PvP and Raids.

The biggest downside for this event is that Pawmi currently can’t be encountered as a Shiny, which is a big pull for most Spotlight Hours, and it not being included will likely turn some people away from getting involved. But don’t worry; there are plenty of other events coming down the line for March and the World of Wonders season.