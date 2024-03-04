Can Pawmi be shiny in Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour?

When Niantic first added Paldean Pokémon to Pokémon Go in September 2023, only a small amount of Pokémon could be shiny. While Bombardier had a rare chance of being shiny when caught in raids, Pawmi’s shiny was nowhere to be found.

Recommended Videos

With Pawmi set to debt at March 5’s Spotlight Hour Pokémon, Pawmi will be spawning in abundance from 6pm to 7pm local time, making many wonder if it can be caught as a shiny to make the event more appealing.

Can you get a shiny Pawmi in Pokémon Go?

Bad news. Image via Niantic

Pawmi is one of many Paldea Pokémon in Pokémon Go that you cannot get a shiny form of. That’s not to say a shiny version of Pawmi won’t appear in the future. But for March. 5’s Spotlight Hour, you won’t be able to find a pink shiny Pawmi no matter how hard you look.

Niantic adds shiny Pokémon to Pokémon Go randomly, and with Pawmi only coming out recently, it might be a while until it joins the game. If I had to guess, I’d say shiny Pawmi will come later in the year as a Community Day Pokémon because it’s one of the flagship creatures from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Alternatively, I can see it randomly being dropped sometime next year to tie in with some event. You can never really tell with Niantic.

Even if it can’t be shiny, those participating in Spotlight Hour gain bonuses. If you evolve any Pokémon from 6pm to 7pm local time, you get twice the amount of XP you usually get. If you catch a bunch of Pawmi and evolve them, it’ll be a great way to grind some XP towards your next level.