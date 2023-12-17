All Special Coaches Trade Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk has added a new way to interact with important characters from the base game’s story. The Special Coaches feature not only lets you learn more about NPCs like the Paldean Gym Leaders but also lets you trade with them.

After you unlock a Special Coach, befriending them will net you a few different kinds of rewards. Some characters will give you useful items, but the main thing you want to get is their Special Trades, which feature Pokémon with a unique tie to each trainer.

How to unlock Special Coaches Trades in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Special Trade requires you to reach a certain level of “affinity” with one of the Special Coaches you can invite to the Blueberry Academy League Club room. There is no real way to measure how close you are to a coach, but the main thing you can use to check is if a gold border is around their profile picture on the Special Coaches menu.

Every time you invite a coach to the League Club, you can talk with them. You need to invite and talk to each coach three times to get the gold border on the menu and unlock their Special Trade. You do not need to battle them at all to progress, but that is also something you can do before or after you get access to their trades.

All Special Coaches Trades in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Once you befriend a Special Coach, they will offer you a trade. This trade can only be done once and has a few restrictions you need to know before accepting.

Each Special Coach will offer one trade, and you can trade them back any Pokémon you want. The only exceptions are the Pokémon you offer can’t be Shiny and can’t be something considered a “Special Pokémon” by the game. This likely means just don’t trade any Paradox or Legendary Pokémon, but you likely wouldn’t be doing that anyway.

Once you accept the trade, you will receive a Pokémon from the coach that has a special Partner Ribbon. Much like how in Pokémon Black 2 and White 2, you can catch Pokémon that formerly belonged to N, and they will have a special animation, attaching that Partner Ribbon will change the Pokémon’s title to something like “Rika’s Wooper.”

Katy Combee Brassius Sunflora Iono Magnemite Kofu Veluza Larry Dudunsparce Ryme Greavard Tulip Flittle Grusha Cetoddle Rika Paldean Wooper Poppy Tinkatuff Clavell Pawmo Jacq Gulpin Raifort Gimmighoul Tyme Rockruff Saguaro Hattrem Dendra Meditite Hassel Arctibax Salvator Alolan Meowth Miriam Mareanie Geeta Glimmet

There are several other trades in the data listed for members of the Blueberry Eliter Four, Kieran, Carmine, Arven, Penny, and Nemona, but all of them either have nothing to do with Special Coaches or have not been added to the game yet.

There is one additional trade you can unlock once you bring enough Special Coaches in, though it is the only one that requires a battle. Your reward is a free Shiny Blitzle, so that makes it worth the effort.