How to get all Special Coaches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk has some fairly deep new features that can only be discovered after you complete the story. One such mechanic is League Club Special Coaches, or several NPCs you have met throughout the game who you can unlock and interact with in new ways.

With Coaches, you can battle, trade, and talk to certain characters you have already met in during your journey through Scarlet and Violet. This is mostly centered around important people from Paldea such as the Elite Four and Gym Leaders. It is also one of the most confusing and poorly explained features in the game, so buckle up for multiple lessons.

What are Special Coaches and how do they work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Special Coaches are NPCs you can invite to the League Club room after beating the main story of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. Each Coach is an important character from the Paldea region and can interact with you, along with the other Coaches when summoned at the same time.

Summoning a Coach requires 200 Blueberry Points (BP) per summon from the League Club’s PC. When a Coach is visiting the club you can talk with them to increase your friendship with them and battle them. After you talk to a Coach three separate times on different visits, that trainer will offer to trade you one of their Pokémon—and it will have a special Partner Ribbon.

You can have any two Coaches present in the League Club at a time and you do not have to battle them to befriend them. Just make sure you talk to them every visit up until the third visit when you unlock the ability to trade with them for their special Pokémon. You need 600 BP per Coach to reach that point, so get ready to grind a lot of BP since there are almost two dozen coaches.

All Special Coaches and how to unlock them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

As you progress and befriend them, Coaches get a gold border. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 23 total Coaches available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’s League Club ranging from Gym Leaders to Champions of the Paldea region. Most of them you can unlock naturally as you progress through the system, but there are a few that require external factors to be completed first before they will join you in the League Club.

For example, while Top Champion Geeta is technically the last of the Special Coaches you can unlock, we got her to visit the League Club with seven other spots still missing ahead of her—along with three positioned after her. That is because after Professor Jacq and before Geeta on the board are spots for every other teacher from Naranja/Uva Academy in Paldea.

The reason they didn’t appear for us appears to be because we did not finish each teacher’s respective set of classes at the academy during Scarlet and Violet’s base game. Those optional classes are mandatory if you want to complete your Special Coaches board, and there are extra steps for some of them too.

Here is a full list of Special Coaches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, with an additional note for each trainer that has an unlock condition.

For all of the Academy Professors not named Jacq you have to complete all of their subject courses and exams before they become available as Special Coaches. This also means you can complete the befriending quests tied to the class progression for those teachers too and get extra rewards.

Some players have said the final three spots on the list are reserved for Arven, Penny, and Nemona but we have not been able to confirm that information yet.

How to get more Special Coaches Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

You can see where certain characters are and if they have interactions to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you know the available Special Coaches you might be wondering how you can get more to visit the League Club.

You can only have two Coaches visit the League Club at a time, which is important because you need to interact with the characters you have unlocked to get more. Each visit make sure you talk to the Coaches you invite, this is how you befriend them and get new interactions. On the third visit and talk for each character they should get a gold border on the Special Coaches menu and offer you a Pokémon trade.

Just keep getting all of your available Special Coaches to the point where you can trade and they have a gold border in that menu, which should eventually open up more characters to invite. The only time this doesn’t work is if a character is not inevitable until you do something outside of the club, like the professors needing their courses at the academy to be completed first.

Outside of them, you should be able to get every Special Coach by putting the time, and BP in. And even if you don’t want to unlock everyone, you can get a free Shiny Blitzle by inviting everyone who is naturally available without other steps.