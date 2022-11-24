All art class answers for the midterm and final exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Alright, attending school may have not been on the itinerary for most Pokémon fans when they thought of picking up Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but we can promise you that school isn’t that bad in the Pokémon world.

Attending school will have you eventually answer exams, and these exams have some nifty rewards waiting for you once you pass them.

Art Class is just one of the six classes that you can indulge in, and some of the midterm and finals questions thrown your way might just stump you. But that’s where we come in.

All Art Class midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will find that the midterm consists of five different multiple-choice questions covering topics discussed during the three initial classes.

Every midterm exam that you pass rewards you with five Exp. Candies S., and to pass the midterm, you will need to answer at least three out of the five questions correctly.

Below are all the questions for the Art Class midterm and their answers:

Question One: What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokemon’s head when it Terastallizes?

Answer: A) Tera Jewel

Question Two: When the answer to question 1 is in the shape of flowers, what type does it represent?

Answer: A) Grass type

Question Three: What shapes are most snowflakes classified as?

Answer: B) Hexagon

Question Four: Where is the eatery that allows you to change a Tera Type?

Answer: C) Medali

Question Five: What makes something beautiful?

Answer: D) There is no correct answer

All Art Class final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the final exam consists of five multiple-choice questions based on the fourth, fifth, and sixth classes.

Passing the final exam rewards you with five Exp. Candies M., and to pass the finals, you will need to answer at least four out of the five questions correctly.

Below are all the questions for the Art Class finals and their answers:

Question One: What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokemon’s Tera Type

Answer: B) The Treasure Eatery

Question Two: What is the name of Brassius’s signature art installation that we discussed in class

Answer: C) Surrendering Sunflora

Question Three: How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea?

Answer: A) Two

Question Four: Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline?

Answer: B) Levincia

Question Five: The marks a Pokemon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later.

Answer: B) False