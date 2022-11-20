Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest entries to the hit series from Game Freak that lets players loose in a new world filled with magical creatures. Like each new Pokémon game, there’s a new gimmick introduced meant to change up the strategy of each new battle. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, this is the Terastallizing mechanic.

This new mechanic allows Pokémon to take on a new form that can change the Pokémon’s type and boosts those moves, with 18 different options to Terastallize. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to change a Pokémon’s Tera type in Scarlet and Violet.

Where to change a Pokémon’s Tera type in Scarlet and Violet

You’ll first unlock Terastallizing outside of the academy early in Mesagoza when another student is challenged by Team Star. However, you’ll need to complete a few objectives before you can start changing your Pokémon’s Tera type.

The first thing you’ll need to do is defeat the Normal-type gym leader Larry at Treasure Eatery in Medali. After you beat him, you can talk to the chef behind the sushi bar, who will offer to change your Pokémon’s Tera type, given that you have enough of the required resources. You’ll need to trade Tera Shards of a specific type if you want to change your Pokémon.

For instance, to transform a Fuecoco into a Rock-type Pokémon, you’ll need to collect and use 50 Rock Tera Shards. You can find these Tera Shards around Paldea, especially when you defeat a Pokémon in a Tera Raid Battle. You’ll also occasionally get these as rewards, but the Tera Raid Battles are a much safer thing to bet on.

As long as you can defeat the Normal-type gym leader and talk to his sushi chef, you’ll be on your way to completely change up your Pokémon types. That’s all you need to know about how to change a Pokémon’s Tera Type in Scarlet and Violet.