How to get BP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk takes you to Blueberry Academy, which acts as a hybrid of a new map and postgame battle facility with its difficulty and layout. That is partially because you can earn Blueberry Points (BP) that can be exchanged for items and other things, like battles, throughout the Terrarium.

BP in this game is mandatory if you want to complete the DLC’s story, as you need to use BP to challenge the various members of the Blueberry Elite Four. Thankfully, completing quests and earning the currency is easy and can be done while you go around catching Pokémon without any added hassle.

How to grind BP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Quests for Blueberry Points are given to you as soon as you complete your first class in the Terrarium, which is something you can do right as you finish the intro portion of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. Your first quest will involve catching an Alolan regional form Pokémon.

Once you finish that introduction to quests and BP, you will be randomly assigned quests through your Rotom Phone. These can be completed as you explore the Terrarium and advance the story, but you do need to grab some BP during your time to really get things at the academy rolling.

How to view BP Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you are surprised by seeing quests pop up as complete and giving you BP as you play at random, it isn’t random. You can view your BP quests, or BBQs, at any point by hitting the right d-pad button on your controller of choice. This will open a special menu for notices, which lists all of your available quests and a meter that shows your progress for each.

There is another meter at the top of this board that shows your progress toward completing smaller quests and getting bigger ones—which also come with larger rewards. You can also refresh quests you don’t like for a small BP fee in this menu.