All Item Printer rewards, bonuses, and odds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk did a lot to improve the game, but one key inclusion is a new mechanic called the Item Printer. This machine allows players to turn material into various items that you can’t get anywhere else, such as rare Poké Balls from different regions.

The Item Printer is somewhat reminiscent of Sword and Shield’s Cram-o-matic, which was added in the Isle of Armor expansion. However, unlike the Cram-o-matic, you use Pokémon Materials rather than items and there are no set recipes you can use to get specific items. Instead, you will place Material into the machine and receive a value grade based on the weight of what you put in, up to 100.

Every Pokémon Material has a different value and you can upgrade the Item Printer as you use it—and complete the DLC story. On top of upgrades, there are different percentages to obtain items from the printer depending on your material value. That doesn’t even consider the potential for a Poké Ball Lottery either, which is something every player will want to achieve.

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC Item Printer guide: All rewards, bonuses, and best material to use

This machine can unlock plenty of rare items for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you use the Item Printer, you have different odds of pulling each item—and each upgrade adds new elements that will net you bonuses and additional features.

After unlocking the Item Printer, your first upgrade adds the bonus double item drop that can prock at any point while the second gives you a chance to get the Poké Ball Lotto, with each of those upgrades giving you a one percent chance at seeing either of those features. The final upgrade adds Stellar Tera Shards to the item pool and a higher chance of receiving multiple of any item.

When putting Pokémon Material into the machine, it values each piece differently until you hit a total value of 100. Filling up your Item Printer with 100 value worth of material will net you a single print, but you can also print in sets of 10 by putting in 1,000 value worth of material. You also need Blueberry Points (BP) to run the machine, so make sure you are on top of your Blueberry Quests (BBQs) grind.

Full list of Item Printer rewards and odds in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

You can see which tier of items you pull once the Item Printer opens up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Gold Tier Big Nugget (1.4 percent drop) Gold Bottle Cap (0.6 percent drop) Lucky Egg (0.6 percent drop) Amulet Coin (0.6 percent drop) Ability Patch (0.5 percent drop) Masterpiece Teacup (0.5 percent drop) Star/Ribbom Sweet (0.4 percent drop)

Silver Tier Tera Shard — Basic Types (0.9 percent drop) Exp. Candy L or XL (0.75 percent drop) Big Pearl (0.75 percent drop) Pearl String (0.75 percent drop) Star Piece (0.75 percent drop) Comet Shard (0.75 percent drop) Nugget (0.75 percent drop) Balm Mushroom (0.75 percent drop) Stellar Tera Shard (0.5 percent drop) Only after Terapagos is captured. Electrizer (0.5 percent drop) Magmarizer (0.5 percent drop) Protector (0.5 percent drop) Dragon Scale (0.5 percent drop) Metal Alloy (0.5 percent drop) Upgrade (0.5 percent drop) Dubious Disc (0.5 percent drop) Clover Sweet (0.5 percent drop) Flower Sweet (0.5 percent drop) Ability Capsule (0.3 percent drop) Bottle Cap (0.3 percent drop) Chipped Pot (0.2 percent chance)

Bronze Tier Exp. Candy S or M (1.6 percent) Pearl (1.6 percent) Stardust (1.6 percent) Big Bamboo Shoot (1.6 percent) Big Mushroom (1.6 percent) Rare Bone (1.6 percent) HP Up (1 percent drop) Protein (1 percent drop) Iron (1 percent drop) Carbos (1 percent drop) Calcium (1 percent drop) Zinc (1 percent drop) PP Up (1 percent drop) King’s Rock (0.5 percent) Razor Claw (0.5 percent) Razor Fang (0.5 percent) Cracked Pot (0.5 percent) Unremarkable Teacup (0.5 percent) Prism Scale (0.5 percent) Reaper Cloth (0.5 percent) Strawberry Sweet (0.5 percent) Love Sweet (0.5 percent) Berry Sweet (0.5 percent) Fairy Feather (0.5 percent) Black Sludge (0.5 percent) Scope Lens (0.5 percent) Toxic Orb (0.5 percent) Flame Orb (0.5 percent) Metronome (0.5 percent) Air Baloon (0.5 percent) Leftovers (0.5 percent) Light Clay (0.5 percent) Safety Goggles (0.5 percent) Heavy-Duty Boots (0.5 percent) Covert Cloak (0.5 percent) Loaded Dice (0.5 percent) Focus Band (0.5 percent) Metal Coat (0.4 percent) PP Max (0.2 percent drop)

Normal Tier Exp. Candy XS (2 percent drop) Honey (2 percent drop) Tiny Mushroom (2 percent drop) Tiny Bamboo Shoot (2 percent drop) Pretty Feather (2 percent drop) Potion (1 percent drop) Super Potion (1 percent drop) Hyper Potion (1 percent drop) Max Potion (1 percent drop) Full Restore (1 percent drop) Revive (1 percent drop) Max Revive (1 percent drop) Ether (1 percent drop) Max Ether (1 percent drop) Elixir (1 percent drop) Max Elixir (1 percent drop) Full Heal (1 percent drop) Sun Stone (0.5 percent drop) Moon Stone (0.5 percent drop) Fire Stone (0.5 percent drop) Thunder Stone (0.5 percent drop) Water Stone (0.5 percent drop) Leaf Stone (0.5 percent drop) Shiny Stone (0.5 percent drop) Dusk Stone (0.5 percent drop) Dawn Stone (0.5 percent drop) Ice Stone (0.5 percent drop) Everstone (0.5 percent drop) Oval Stone (0.5 percent drop) Silver Powder (0.5 percent drop) Soft Sand (0.5 percent drop) Hard Stone (0.5 percent drop) Miracle Seed (0.5 percent drop) Black Glasses (0.5 percent drop) Magnet (0.5 percent drop) Mystic Water (0.5 percent drop) Charcoal (0.5 percent drop) Sharp Beak (0.5 percent drop) Poison Barb (0.5 percent drop) Never-Melt Ice (0.5 percent drop) Twisted Spoon (0.5 percent drop) Spell Tag (0.5 percent drop) Dragon Fang (0.5 percent drop) Silk Scarf (0.5 percent drop)



Item Printer Poké Ball Lotto: Full list of rewards and rarities in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

How does the Item Printer Poké Ball Lotto work?

Your odds change each time you get lucky. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you reach Ultra Rank, or the second upgrade, for your Item Printer, you have a one percent chance of activating the Poké Ball Lotto feature. This is a bonus set of drops that triggers at random while you are printing, designated by a colorful special animation you will only see when it happens.

When a Poké Ball Lotto activates you have a chance to receive rare Poké Balls that you can’t get anywhere else in the game, such as Johto Apricot Balls, Beast Balls, Safari Balls, and Sport Balls. If you are really lucky you can even get infinite Master Balls. You do need to rely on luck for that, but we know the actual drop rates for every ball thanks to the game’s data.

Full list of Item Printer Poké Ball Lotto rewards and rarities

Rainbow Master Ball (0.75 percent drop) Safari Ball (1.75 percent drop) Fast Ball (1.75 percent drop) Level Ball (1.75 percent drop) Lure Ball (1.75 percent drop) Heavy Ball (1.75 percent drop) Love Ball (1.75 percent drop) Friend Ball (1.75 percent drop) Moon Ball (1.75 percent drop) Sport Ball (1.75 percent drop) Dream Ball (1.75 percent drop) Beast Ball (1.75 percent drop)

Gold Luxury Ball (10 percent drop)

Silver Net Ball (2.05 percent drop) Dive Ball (1.85 percent drop) Nest Ball (1.85 percent drop) Repeat Ball (1.85 percent drop) Timer Ball (1.85 percent drop) Dusk Ball (1.85 percent drop) Quick Ball (1.85 percent drop)

Bronze Great Ball (12.5 percent drop) Heal Ball (12.5 percent drop) Poké Ball (15 percent drop) Premier Ball (15 percent drop)



Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC: Item Printer material and value explained

Every Pokémon Material has a different internal value assigned ranging between the lowest of five percent and the highest of 68 percent. That means some items can get you more than halfway to the full 100 value needed to run the Item Printer once.

Typically, the rarer a Pokémon is, the better its material will be valued in the Item Printer—with Beldum Claws, Ditto Goo, Happiny Dust, and Magby Hair sitting as the best material to use if you have it. That isn’t always the case, however, since a Gimmighoul Coin is the only five percent value material in the game. Serebii and renowned data miners put together a full list of every Pokémon Material and its value to the Item Printer using the game’s actual data for efficiency.