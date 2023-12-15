Category:
Pokémon

How to get and use the Item Printer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

A confusing mechanic.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Dec 15, 2023 04:35 am
Item Printer firing up to print some material.

Several new features have been introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC but one of them, the Item Printer, can be extremely confusing.

The Item Printer is not automatically unlocked when you start The Indigo Disk and has to be unlocked via a special method but that’s the easy part of the job, with the hard part being crafting what you need. If you’re stuck on how to get the Item Printer or how it’s used, we’re here to help.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

How to get the Item Printer in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

A page of donation options in the League Club Room in The Indigo Disk.
You need BP to donate. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock the Item Printer, you need to donate BP to the Science Club. To do this, interact with the barriers at the entrance of the Blueberry Academy and choose “League Club Room” from the list that appears.

Once you’re in the League Club Room, interact with the computer on the left-hand side and select “Contribute BP”. Find the entry for the “Science Club” that says “Seeking testers for our new Item Printer”, select it, and donate the required 200 BP. If you do not have enough, complete quests to earn more.

After donating the BP, you’ll get a call on your Rotom phone from a member of the Science Club who will come to you and deploy the Item Printer in the League Club Room for you to use.

Related

How to use the Indigo Style Card in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Kieran is not happy if you use Ogerpon against him in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

How to use the Item Printer in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Instructions for the Item Printer in The Indigo Disk.
It’s not immediately clear. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have unlocked the Item Printer, you can use it at any time by visiting the League Club Room. You’ll be able to find it in the far-left corner of the room and it can’t be missed as it looks like a giant Great Ball.

When you interact with the Item Printer, the Science Club member will ask if you want to use it and you’ll be taken to a screen where you can see a list of all the Pokémon materials you have available to you.

Click on materials to add them to the Item Printer until the “Required Materials” bar on the right-hand side reaches 100 percent. Materials will provide a varying amount of percentage to the total. For example, a Gimmighoul Coin adds just 3 percent to the total, while a Beldum Claw adds a whopping 45 percent.

Crafting exactly what you want is a tough ask, however, as the recipes are a mess and, unlike when making a sandwich or crafting a TM, there is no list of recipes to choose from.

related content

Read Article How to get the Galarica Cuff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Galarian Slowpoke on a beach in The Indigo Disk.

How to get the Galarica Cuff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 15, 2023
Read Article How to catch Raging Bolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A trainer marveling at Raging Bolt under a waterfall.

How to catch Raging Bolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Cale Michael Cale Michael Dec 15, 2023
Read Article How to catch Snivy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Snivy and Rowlet in a field in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Snivy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 15, 2023
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (December 2023)

All promo codes for Pokémon Go (December 2023)

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Dec 15, 2023
Read Article How to catch Rowlet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
An image of Rowlet from the Pokémon TCG.

How to catch Rowlet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 15, 2023

Related Content

Read Article How to get the Galarica Cuff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Galarian Slowpoke on a beach in The Indigo Disk.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

How to get the Galarica Cuff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 15, 2023
Read Article How to catch Raging Bolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A trainer marveling at Raging Bolt under a waterfall.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

How to catch Raging Bolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Cale Michael Cale Michael Dec 15, 2023
Read Article How to catch Snivy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
Snivy and Rowlet in a field in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

How to catch Snivy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 15, 2023
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (December 2023)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon

All promo codes for Pokémon Go (December 2023)

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Dec 15, 2023
Read Article How to catch Rowlet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
An image of Rowlet from the Pokémon TCG.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon

How to catch Rowlet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 15, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.