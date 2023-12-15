How to get and use the Item Printer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Several new features have been introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC but one of them, the Item Printer, can be extremely confusing.

The Item Printer is not automatically unlocked when you start The Indigo Disk and has to be unlocked via a special method but that’s the easy part of the job, with the hard part being crafting what you need. If you’re stuck on how to get the Item Printer or how it’s used, we’re here to help. Contents How to get the Item Printer in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

How to use the Item Printer in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

How to get the Item Printer in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk You need BP to donate. Screenshot by Dot Esports. To unlock the Item Printer, you need to donate BP to the Science Club. To do this, interact with the barriers at the entrance of the Blueberry Academy and choose “League Club Room” from the list that appears. Once you’re in the League Club Room, interact with the computer on the left-hand side and select “Contribute BP”. Find the entry for the “Science Club” that says “Seeking testers for our new Item Printer”, select it, and donate the required 200 BP. If you do not have enough, complete quests to earn more. After donating the BP, you’ll get a call on your Rotom phone from a member of the Science Club who will come to you and deploy the Item Printer in the League Club Room for you to use.

How to use the Item Printer in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk It’s not immediately clear. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Once you have unlocked the Item Printer, you can use it at any time by visiting the League Club Room. You’ll be able to find it in the far-left corner of the room and it can’t be missed as it looks like a giant Great Ball. When you interact with the Item Printer, the Science Club member will ask if you want to use it and you’ll be taken to a screen where you can see a list of all the Pokémon materials you have available to you.