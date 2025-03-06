The best moveset for Lapras in Pokémon Go

When it comes to creating a team in Pokémon Go, it’s all about knowing what attacks to teach your Pokémon for a battle. An improper moveset can make or break your team, including one where you have Lapras, who is one of the more versatile Pokémon.

How you use Lapras is up to you, but it all comes down to teaching it the best moveset it can learn to get the most when battling other trainers. There are a handful of attacks that make it a standout choice, and we want to make sure you get the most from using this Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset you can teach Lapras in Pokémon Go.

Lapras’ best moveset in Pokémon Go

Lapras is a Water and Ice-type Pokémon, making it weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type attacks but resistant against Water and Ice-type moves. Although it has more weaknesses than resistances, it’s still a considerably good Pokémon due to its higher defense and health stats, with decent attack power capable of pushing back most opponents alongside a robust moveset. The best attacks to give Lapras is the fast move Psywave and the charged moves Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam.

Attack Attack Type Damage Type Damage Energy Psywave Fast move Psychic type 3 4 Ice Beam Charged move Ice type 90 55 Sparkling Aria Charged move Water type 80 45

When it comes to picking out the fast move, Psywave is the strongest choice for Lapras. It’s a Psychic-type attack that does three damage and provides four energy per turn. The other choices you could pick for Lapras include Ice Shard, Frost Breath, and Water Gun, but they lack the energy generation that Psywave has. The closest one would be Ice Shard, as it does do more damage, but the lack of reliable energy build for Lapras’ charged moves means it’ll continue to fall behind.

The same goes for several of Lapras’ charged moves, and there are many to pick from in its entire moveset pool. These are all the charged moves that Lapras can learn in Pokémon Go.

Blizzard – Ice type

Dragon Pulse – Water type

Hydro Pump – Water type

Ice Beam – Ice type

Skull Bash – Normal type

Sparkling Aria – Water type

Surf – Water type

Of these choices, Ice Beam and Sparkling Aria sit at the top as the best choices. Ice Beam has always been a strong charged move for Lapras, as it only requires 55 energy to use it and it does 90 damage. Sparkling Aria is a new choice to add to Lapras’ moveset during the Might and Mastery season, and it’s a fantastic second option. It’s a Water-type move that does 80 damage and only costs 45. With these two attacks, Lapras can quickly whittle down an opponent’s shields, baiting them out to deal with several attacks or prepare another Pokémon on your team to unleash stronger attacks.

Is Lapras good in Pokémon Go?

Lapras has always been a good choice for you to invest in when it comes to Pokémon Go‘s battle league, and now, it’s even better. Following the move changes with the Might and Mastery update, Lapras becomes a much more lasting Pokémon moving forward.

You’ll get the most out of it by using it on a team in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Unfortunately, Lapras doesn’t have what it takes to become a standout choice in the Master League, but that’s fine. Because it can be helpful in two different leagues, it’ll have plenty of use moving forward. You can potentially use the shadow Lapras by catching it from Team Rocket, but we don’t recommend it. It’s not as powerful as the standard Lapras, as it loses a good chunk of its defenses.

There’s also the option to invest in getting a Gigantamax Lapras in the future if it returns to Pokémon Go.

