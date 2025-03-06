Pokémon Go Fest 2025 to debut Volcanion, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Niantic has revealed the first details for Pokémon Go’s upcoming Go Fests, with trainers able to explore Paris, Osaka, and New Jersey on the hunt for the mythical Pokémon Volcanion, alongside the debuts of Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta in five-star raids.

A host of new Pokémon will also spawn in the different regional locations and at the end of the global event in June. The full list of Pokémon Go Fest dates and locations includes:

Osaka, Japan: May 29 to June 1

Jersey City, New Jersey, USA: June 6 to 8

Paris, France: June 13 to 15

Pokémon GO Fest Global: June 28 to 29

All event tickets are live on Niantic’s ticketed website now with an early bird discount while supplies last.

Is that Skiddo!? Image via Niantic

In terms of other Pokémon debuts and announcements, there are a fair few to get excited for this year, especially for dex and Shiny hunters.

Skiddo will be making its first live appearance after being a Safari event exclusive pokémon throughout 2024 during Go Fest, with its Shiny form also available. The press material also hints at Frigibax likely getting its Shiny debut, which would continue the trend of Dragon-type Pokémon getting Shiny debuts at Go Fests like in previous years.

Hawlucha swoops in. Image via Niantic

As for the live events like Paris Go Fest, Hawlucha is the main regional Pokémon spawning around the venue, with a few Unova Pokémon that were only available in Eggs or through the Tour Pass, like Sandile seeming to get a wild spawn at these events for trainers who missed out on getting it, or its Shiny form, a few weeks ago.

Osaka will see Drampa, while New Jersey players get to catch Bombirdier in the wild. These are usually raid exclusives, making them a treat for anyone lucky enough to get a Shiny form.

On hosting Go Fest in Paris, Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sport and president of Paris Je T’aime, said in a press release, “Paris is very happy to be associated with Pokémon GO Fest. Today, we spend a lot of time connected and looking at screens and we believe that this festival can allow us to develop a different and more active tourism, discovering new places, and catching Pokémon in different locations within Paris and, more generally, in Île-de-France.”

“The charm of Paris, its walkability, and its globally recognized landmarks create the perfect playground for Pokémon GO Fest. We’re eager to see Trainers explore this beautiful city and the elegant Parc de Sceaux alongside France’s passionate community and visitors from around the world,” Lena Cillis, live events marketing manager said.

On top of Pokémon announced, players at the in-person live events like Paris will be able to experience real-life habitats, meet Pokémon mascots and notable trainers, compete at the PVP battle ground, relax at team lounges, and come away with exclusive event merchandise.

So there is a lot to look forward to, no matter how you decide to play this summer.

