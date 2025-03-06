All Pokémon Go Fest 2025 dates, times, and in-person locations

The dates and times for Pokémon Go‘s 2025 Go Fest has been announced, and you can plan ahead for this hectic weekend. There are a handful of specific in-person events that you can choose to travel to, or you can keep it at home to attend the Global event.

The Global and the in-person events give you access to the exclusive content Niantic releases for the big 2025 event. If you don’t attend the in-person events, you don’t miss out on anything, other than getting particular pieces of content earlier. For anyone planning to partake at any of the in-person event, you’ll want to pick up your tickets now, and prepare to book a hotel while staying in the city. Here’s what you need to know about all Pokémon Go Fest 2025 dates, the times of the events, and all in-person locations.

Prepare to visit Osaka, Japan for the next in-person Pokémon Go Fest event. Image via Niantic

There are four dates for the Pokémon Go Fest 2025 event to keep marked in your calendar. The times for each of the four weekends are the same, where Go Fest 2025 begins at 10am and ends at 6pm in your local time zone. This is important for the in-person events, as they do occur in different time zones. However, for the final Global event, Go Fest 2025 still follows the same timing structure but is broken up by time zones. For example, European players can access the event before it arrives in North America.

These are four dates and times for the in-person and Global Pokémon Go Fest 2025 event.

May 29 to June 1 at 10am to 6pm in Osaka, Japan

June 6 to June 8 at 10am to 6pm in Jersey City, New Jersey, the United States

June 13 to June 15 at 10am to 6pm in Paris, France

June 28 to June 29 at 10am to 6pm during the Global event

All Pokémon Go Fest 2025 in-person event locations

For those keen to join the in-person events for Pokémon Go Fest 2025, you’ll want to purchase tickets rather than later. Spots are quickly filling up as fans want to be the first to join the events, and solidify their summer plans. Although we know the general locations for each in-person event, they do happen at certain locations in those cities and countries.

Here’s a full breakdown of where the in-person event locations are happening for Pokémon Go Fest 2025.

The Osaka, Japan event takes place at the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

You can take part at the New Jersey event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City

For the Paris, France event, it’ll held at Parc de Sceaux

Unfortunately, the presale for the Osaka, Japan event is already sold out. However, the general admission tickets go live in early April, and you can purchase them from the Pokémon Go website. As of this writing, early bird tickets for the New Jersey and Paris Pokémon Go Fest 2025 events are still available.

When is the Pokémon Go Fest 2025 Global event?

Expect some legendary rewards. Image via Niantic

If you cannot make any in-person events, the Global Go Fest 2025 event is available for everyone. You can grab tickets for that event and prepare for when the event goes live on June 28. It’ll be over the weekend from June 28 to 29, from 10am to 6pm each day. Like previous events, expect rotating habitats featuring unique Pokémon and an increased chance to catch them in their Shiny forms, the Mythical Volcanion for the Special Research, and several other rewards. Hopefully, we can expect the return of Black and White Kyurem, Dusk Wings and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Anyone who purchases a ticket for the Global event before April 15 and logs into the game at least once between April 8 to 15 will receive a free Timed Research where you can catch a Skiddo, which is making its debut to the game.

The Global tickets do not run out. You won’t have to feel pressured to grab them unless you want to encounter Skiddo sooner rather than later, as it shouldn’t appear until Pokémon Go Fest 2025. This is primarily for Pokémon Go collectors who want to catch this Pokémon quicker.

