All Dusk Mane Necrozma counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Dusk Mane Necrozma is making its debut during Pokémon Go‘s Fest 2024 event. Here, players can challenge this powerful Legendary Pokémon in five-star raids, and you want to make sure you create a suitable team to counter it, noting all Dusk Mane Necrozma’s weaknesses.

You can only find Dusk Man Necrozma in five-star raids briefly. We recommend working alongside other trainers when you challenge this fearsome Pokémon, and you’ll need to curate your team to ensure they’re up to defeating it. There are a handful of choices in Pokémon Go we believe are a strong match to counter Dusk Mane Necrozma, giving you the best chance to beat them.

All Dusk Mane Necrozma weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Dusk Mane Necrozma is a fusion of Necrozma and Solgaleo. Image via the Pokémon Company, Remix by Dot Esports

Dusk Mane Necrozma is a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type moves and resistant against Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type moves. Because of its wide variety of resistances, Dusk Mane Necrozma can be difficult to battle against in Pokémon Go.

You primarily want to focus on using Dark, Fire, or Ground-type moves in a fight against Dusk Mane Necrozma. Ghost-type moves also work, but you might have better chances with different Pokémon, especially considering the many attacks this Legendary Pokémon can use on your team. These are all the attacks Dusk Mane Necrozma can use in a five-star raid battle.

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Metal Claw (Steel-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Psycho Cut (Psychic-type)

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Sunsteel Strike (Steel-type)

Dusk Mane Necrozma uses several attacks that are Dark, Dragon, Ghost, Psychic, and Steel-type moves. The best Pokémon that can withstand these attacks will be Dark, Fire, and Ground-types Pokémon. Ghost-type Pokémon are not the best choices in this battle.

The best Pokémon to counter Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Go

The best Pokémon you can use to counter Dusk Mane Necrozma will be Groudon, Tyranitar, and Garchomp.

Groudon is easily one of the best choices to use against Dusk Mane Necrozma, especially if you can unleash its Primal form. A Primal Groudon against Dusk Mane Necrozma can do significant damage, using its Fire and Ground-type attacks throughout the battle. However, not every Pokémon Go player has access to a Primal Groudon. The standard form one is suitable enough. Make sure to teach Groudon the fast move Mud Shot and the charged moves Precipice Blades and Earthquake.

Next, we have Tyranitar, another regular Pokémon I always recommend to use in a five-star raid. As a Dark and Rock-type Pokémon, Tyranitar can withstand nearly all of Dusk Mane Necrozma’s attacks but is weak against Steel-type moves. You’ll need to watch out for those during this fight, and if you have the chance, using a Mega Tyranitar is likely your best option. The best attacks to teach Tyranitar for this fight are the fast move Bite and the charged moves Brutal Swing and Crunch.

The final Pokémon I recommend you use against Dusk Mane Necrozma is Garchomp, a Dragon and Ground-type. Like Tyranitar, Garchomp is a default option for many Pokémon Go players battling in five-star raids. Garchomp is an excellent choice in this encounter, capable of using multiple Ground-type moves, and you can also Mega Evolve it to deal even more damage. You want to give Garchomp the fast move Mud Shot and the charged moves Earth Power and Earthquake.

You’ll still need to use a full team of six Pokémon against Dusk Mane Necrozma. You can select these other choices to fill out the rest of your team.

Blaziken

Chandelure

Charizard

Darmanitan

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Entei

Excadrill

Gengar

Heatran

Houndoom

Mewtwo

Moltres

Reshiram

After you defeat Dusk Mane Necrozma, there’s a chance to catch Necrozma at the end of the fight. Unfortunately, you cannot naturally catch a Dusk Mane Necrozma: You instead need to fuse it with a Solgaleo and a Necromza, using Solar Fusion Energy, which you earn after completing a Dusk Mane Necrozma raid in Pokémon Go.

