Full list of Cram-o-matic recipes in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

The Cram-o-matic is a machine shaped like a Cramorant that you can find very early on in your journey across the Isle of Armor, and while it looks a little janky, it does have a very unique use.

If you have some spare items lying around in your bag that you don’t plan on using or selling, you can bundle four of them together, toss them into the Cram-o-matic, and get a new item for your troubles.

This can range anywhere from tossing some Apricorns inside and getting some special Poké Balls, or combining rare material into even better items that are usually pretty hard to come by. Not all of the items available from the machine are useful, but the vast majority of them at least worth the effort to grab.

It should be noted there are hundreds, if not thousands of recipes for the Cram-o-matic, but some of them are absurd and not worth completing, like a majority of the combinations to get a Wishing Piece. In those cases, you are better off just buying or finding the item through other means.

Here is a complete list of every item you can make in the Cram-o-matic and the most optimal recipe to do so.

For most of the items the recipes will only change one or two ingredients, so you can easily experiment to try and cut corners if you are missing a few items but really need one specific thing. This list will also be excluding Technical Records because each of the recipes take rare items to make and players would be better off saving up Watts to purchase them or grind Max Raid Battles.

Cram-o-matic Recipes

Apricorn Poké Balls

While you can narrow down which Poké Balls you will get from using each type of Apricorn, the process is still randomized based on that small pool. For example, using only Black Apricorn could net you a Dusk Ball or Heavy Ball at an equal rate.

Dominant Apricorn Color Potential Poké Balls Black Dusk Ball, Heavy Ball, Luxury Ball Blue Dive Ball, Lure Ball, Net Ball Green Friend Ball, Nest Ball, Safari Ball Pink Heal Ball, Love Ball Red Level Ball, Repeat Ball White Fast Ball, Timer Ball Yellow Moon Ball, Quick Ball Any Poke Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, Sport Ball

General Items

Rare Candy Comet Shard x4

PP Up Big Nugget x4

Big Mushroom Tiny Mushroom x4

Big Pearl Pear x4

Stardust Roseli Berry x4

Star Piece Stardust x4

Oval Stone Wiki Berry and three Dynamax Candy

Bright Powder Honey, Pearl String, Tiny Mushroom, and Water Stone

White Herb Rindo Berry and three Exp. Candy XL

Macho Brace Power Anklet and three Star Piece

King’s Rock Eviolite and three Balm Mushroom

Silver Power Bug Memory, Pecha Berry, and two Dynamax Candy (do not do this one)

Smoke Ball Two Wishing Piece and two Water Stone

Everstone Hard Stone x4

Scope Lens Black Apricorn and three Wishing Piece

Metal Coat Iron Ball x4

Dragon Scale Dragon Fang x4

Light Ball Thunder Stone and three Wishing Piece

Hard Stone Star Piece and three Dynamax Candy

Magnet Stardust, PP Max, and two Wacan Berry

Mystic Water Pearl, Big Pearl, Pearl String, Comet Shard

Sharp Beak Grepa Berry and three Dynamax Candy

Poison Barb Toxic Orb and three Wishing Piece (do not do this one)

Never-Melt Ice Pearl String x4

Spell Tag Dusk Stone and three Wishing Piece (do not do this one)

Dragon Fang Stardust and three Dynamax Candy

Up-Grade Yellow Apricorn, Big Nugget, Big Mushroom, Star Piece

Shell Bell Mystic Water x4

Sea Incense Blue Apricorn and three Oran Berry

Metal Powder Iron Ball, Chari Berry, Adrenaline Orb, Grepa Berry

Wide Lens Colbur or Iapapa Berry and three Dynamax Candy

Muscle Band Two Salac Berry and two Kelpsy Berry

Expert Belt Macho Brace or Power Item and three Balm Mushroom

Light Clay Thick Club x4

Life Orb Dynamax Candy and three Wishing Piece

Toxic Orb Kebia Berry and three Dynamax Candy

Flame Orb Cheri or Figi Berry and three Stardust

Quick Powder Wishing Piece, Comet Shard, Star Piece, Stardust

Destiny Knot Pink Apricorn and three Wishing Piece

Black Sludge Oran Berry x4

Icy Rock Pomeg Berry x4

Grip Claw Utility Umbrella x4 (do not do this one)

Odd Incense Mago Berry and three Figi Berry

Protector Star Piece, Soft Sand, Power Herb, Big Pearl

Dubious Disc Light Ball and three Wishing Piece

Razor Claw Icy Rock, Pomeg Berry, PP Max, and Galarica Cuff (do not do this one)

Prism Scale Two Big Pearl and Two Balm Mushroom

Eviolite Star Piece and three Wishing Piece

Float Stone Wiki Berry x4

Rocky Helmet Everstone x4

Air Balloon Mago Berry, Balm Mushroom, Big Mushroom, Rare Bone

Red Card Red Apricorn or Fire Stone and three Wishing Piece

Absorb Bulb Sticky Barb and three Balm Mushroom

Cell Battery Fossilized Bird x4

Pretty Feather Lum Berry and three Dynamax Candy

Balm Mushroom Big Mushroom x4

Big Nugget Nugget x4

Pearl String Big Pearl x4

Comet Shard Star Piece x4

Whipped Dream Roseli Berry and three Balm Mushroom

Sachet Clover Sweet, Sitrus Berry, Exp. Candy XL, Liechi Berry

Assault Vest Babiri Berry and three Wishing Piece

Ability Capsule Rare Candy x4

Snoball Aspear Berry x4

Bottle Cap Two Big Nugget and two Comet Shard

Gold Bottle Cap Bottle Cap x4

Adrenaline Orb Mago Berry and three Dynamax Candy

Terrain Extender Comet Shard and three Nugget

Electric Seed Pecha Berry x4

Misty Seed Kee Berry x4

Grassy Seed Rindo Berry x4

Blunder Policy Pretty Feather, Flower Sweet, Quick Claw, Rose Incense

Room Service Strawberry Sweet, Honey, Max Repel, Wishing Piece

Utility Umbrella Resist Feather and three Iron Ball

Wishing Piece Salac Berry x4

Cracked Pot Spell Tag, Destiny Knot, Wishing Piece, Lax Mint



There are still many other recipes not on this list, but this should get you most of what you need from the Cram-o-matic.