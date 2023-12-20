How to get infinite Master Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Master Balls are the most effective tool any Pokémon trainer can have in their arsenal and an infinite amount can be obtained legitimately in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC.

The most powerful type of Poké Ball is usually restricted to just one per save file. With the two parts of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, you can get additional Master Balls for completing the Pokédex—but even that isn’t the end.

You can farm an endless supply of Master Balls using a specific feature in The Indigo Disk, and we’ll tell you how.

How to get infinite Master Balls in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Hopefully, you’ll have better luck than me. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are three things you’ll need in abundance to get an unlimited supply of Master Balls in The Indigo Disk—Pokémon materials, BP, and luck. Of course, not all of those are within your control, so don’t get too excited just yet.

Pokémon materials can be earned by defeating or catching Pokémon, BP can be farmed quickly by completing quests in a group with other players, but we cannot help with the luck part—that just comes down to trying again and again.

To have the chance of getting additional Master Balls, you need to unlock the Item Printer in the League Club Room and upgrade it twice. This provides a chance for the Poke Ball Lotto to occur, which will provide you with a heap of different types of Poké Ball—but the chances are low, so you’ll need to try numerous times to even have a shot.

Even with the Poké Ball Lotto active, you then need to hope Lady Luck is on your side for the rewards it provides as, understandably, Master Balls are rare. You will, however, receive a bunch of rare balls—with everything from Sport Balls to Beast Balls.

If you run out of Pokémon materials, there are quick ways of gathering more. One of the best Pokémon to farm is the Happiny evolution line as Happiny Dust provides a whopping 68 percent of the required materials for each item. Other Pokémon to target for their materials include Drilbur, Trapinch, Porygon, Lapras, Magby, Rhyhorn, and Tentacool.

How many Master Balls you can get in total comes down to how patient you are and how much time you’re willing to put into using the Item Printer. But, as far as we know, there’s no cap to the maximum number you can have.