How to farm BP fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There is only one way to spend your BP grind time.

One of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’s key features is the new Blueberry Quest (BBQ) system, which gives players objectives to complete while they are exploring. Once completed, BBQs give out Blueberry Points (BP,) something you will want to grind fast as you progress through the story.

BP is used for so many things throughout Blueberry Academy. It can be used as a currency for special items, exchanged to improve the Terarium so rare Pokémon begin spawning, and is even mandatory for advancing the DLC’s story at certain points. It can also be a real chore to grind up BP if you don’t know some special tricks to speed the process up.

Fastest way to grind BP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

BP can be collected entirely solo if you don’t want to try and expand your horizons, but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk has built-in multiplayer that factors in BBQs when using the Union Circle.

You also need to complete plenty of BBQs to complete Snacksworth’s side story. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

Instead of riding solo and grinding for hours only to get a few thousand BP, you can group up with other players and get triple the results in the same amount of time. The real benefit is in the quest number. With the Union Circle, you can invite up to three players to join a session and travel throughout the Blueberry Academy. If you play alone you only get three at a time—while playing with a group of four players turns that into 12 active objectives to complete together.

Doing so will then make it so your BBQ tracker gives everyone access to those quests, meaning anyone can complete them or contribute to longer ones. This makes it so much easier to grind the smaller objectives out and then team up to hit the big rewards when the red and gold-colored quests like making a four-star sandwich with friends start popping up.

And, the best part is everyone shares the BP earned, so your grind is cut short and you get more opportunities to get BP in general.

This is very important for several reasons, especially since using BP is the only way to catch all the Starter Pokémon returning in this DLC and to purchase evolution items like the Protector to evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior.