How to evolve Rhydon to Rhyperior in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

A bunch of Pokémon have made their return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, including Rhyhorn and Rhydon—but how do you evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior?

While Rhyhorn and Rhydon can trace their routes back to the original generation of Pokémon, Rhyperior came later in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl—quickly becoming established as a powerful member of a team.

Evolving Rhydon into Rhyperior is not a quick task, however, and requires some groundwork, but we’ve made the process easier with our guide.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: How to get Rhyperior

There is work ahead. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The evolution method for Rhydon has not changed in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, so the method of obtaining Rhyperior is the same process that it has been since its introduction in Gen 4, and there are two steps to complete.

First, you need to get your hands on a Protector and give it to a Rhydon to hold. You can do this by selecting the item in your bag and clicking “Give to Pokémon”. Alternatively, open your party, select Rhydon, and choose the “Give an item to hold” option.

Once you have a Rhydon that is holding a Protector, you then need to trade the Rhydon with another player. Once the Rhydon has been traded holding a Protector, it will trigger the evolution into Rhyperior.

You can either find someone who is also looking to add Rhyperior to their Pokédex or find a player willing to complete a touch trade that will send the Rhyperior back to you once evolved. Of course, the easiest method is just to trade with a trusted friend.