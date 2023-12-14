All Trade Codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon SV Indigo Disk trade codes will help you complete the Blueberry Pokédex in no time.

A Pokemon SV screenshot showing a player making a Surprise Trade, with Pokéballs crossing in the air.
Screenshots by Dot Esports.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest DLC, The Indigo Disk, you must use specific trade codes during online trades to get the numerous version-exclusive Pokémon you can’t catch. That’s the only way to complete your Blueberry Pokédex if you don’t own both game versions.

Pokémon SV Indigo Disk DLC trade codes list

Here’s the full list of trade codes to use in Poké Portal’s Link Trades to exchange version-exclusive Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk. These codes come in handy pairs, so don’t worry about which side of the trade you’re on. Plus, we’ve included mirror trades to make evolving those trade-only Pokémon a breeze.

Pokémon to tradeTrade CodePokémon to trade
Alolan Vulpix or Alolan Ninetales 2155-2157Alolan Sandshrew or Alolan Sandslash
Carnidos or Rampardos2107-2109Shieldon or Bastiodon
Gouging Fire2236-2239Iron Boulder
Raging Bolt2237-2238Iron Crown
Porygon-2 or Porygon holding Upgrade 2129-2129Porygon-2 or Porygon holding Upgrade
Porygon-Z or Porygon-2 holding Dubious Disc2130-2130Porygon-Z or Porygon-2 holding Dubious Disc
Slowking or Slowpoke holding King’s Rock2075-2075Slowking or Slowpoke holding King’s Rock
Kingdra or Seadra holding Dragon Scale2054-2054Kingdra or Seadra holding Dragon Scale
Scizor or Scyther holding Metal Coat2019-2019Scizor or Scyther holding Metal Coat
Magmortar or Magmar holding Magmarizer2014-2014Magmortar or Magmar holding Magmarizer
Electivire or Electabuzz holding Electirizer2011-2011Electivire or Electabuzz holding Electirizer
Rhyperior or Rhydon holding Protector2006-2006Rhyperior or Rhydon holding Protector

How to use trade codes in Pokémon SV Indigo Disk DLC

Screenshot of the Pokémon game's link trade interface displaying an option to set a link code.
This trade code is ready to be used. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To use trade codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk, you need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription and then follow these steps:

  1. Run Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and press X to open the Main Menu
  2. Choose ‘Poké Portal’ to get started
  3. On the next screen, look for ‘Link Trade’ in the left menu—it’s the third option from the top
  4. Click on ‘Set Link Code’ in the pop-up that appears
  5. Enter the trade code for the specific Pokémon swap you’re aiming for
  6. Hit ‘Begin Searching’ to connect with another player
  7. Once you’re paired up, double-check the trade. If they’ve got the Pokémon you need, go ahead and make the trade happen

Trading in Pokémon SV can be a bit annoying since you’re matched randomly. Sometimes, you might end up with someone offering the exact same Pokémon as you. It’s a bit of a bummer, but there’s no guaranteed way to always trade with someone who has a different version of the game. If you don’t get the Pokémon you’re after, just end the trade and dive back in to find a new trading partner. How quickly you match up depends on how many players are using the same code. Think of each code like a room—if it’s packed, you’ll pair up fast. If it’s more like a ghost room, you might have to hang tight a bit longer for someone to show up.

Related

How to get BP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
How to catch Terapagos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Esports and gaming specialist and strategist working in the industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Also, Slay the Spire is the best game ever.