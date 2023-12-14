All Trade Codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest DLC, The Indigo Disk, you must use specific trade codes during online trades to get the numerous version-exclusive Pokémon you can’t catch. That’s the only way to complete your Blueberry Pokédex if you don’t own both game versions.
Pokémon SV Indigo Disk DLC trade codes list
Here’s the full list of trade codes to use in Poké Portal’s Link Trades to exchange version-exclusive Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk. These codes come in handy pairs, so don’t worry about which side of the trade you’re on. Plus, we’ve included mirror trades to make evolving those trade-only Pokémon a breeze.
|Pokémon to trade
|Trade Code
|Pokémon to trade
|Alolan Vulpix or Alolan Ninetales
|2155-2157
|Alolan Sandshrew or Alolan Sandslash
|Carnidos or Rampardos
|2107-2109
|Shieldon or Bastiodon
|Gouging Fire
|2236-2239
|Iron Boulder
|Raging Bolt
|2237-2238
|Iron Crown
|Porygon-2 or Porygon holding Upgrade
|2129-2129
|Porygon-2 or Porygon holding Upgrade
|Porygon-Z or Porygon-2 holding Dubious Disc
|2130-2130
|Porygon-Z or Porygon-2 holding Dubious Disc
|Slowking or Slowpoke holding King’s Rock
|2075-2075
|Slowking or Slowpoke holding King’s Rock
|Kingdra or Seadra holding Dragon Scale
|2054-2054
|Kingdra or Seadra holding Dragon Scale
|Scizor or Scyther holding Metal Coat
|2019-2019
|Scizor or Scyther holding Metal Coat
|Magmortar or Magmar holding Magmarizer
|2014-2014
|Magmortar or Magmar holding Magmarizer
|Electivire or Electabuzz holding Electirizer
|2011-2011
|Electivire or Electabuzz holding Electirizer
|Rhyperior or Rhydon holding Protector
|2006-2006
|Rhyperior or Rhydon holding Protector
How to use trade codes in Pokémon SV Indigo Disk DLC
To use trade codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk, you need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription and then follow these steps:
- Run Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and press X to open the Main Menu
- Choose ‘Poké Portal’ to get started
- On the next screen, look for ‘Link Trade’ in the left menu—it’s the third option from the top
- Click on ‘Set Link Code’ in the pop-up that appears
- Enter the trade code for the specific Pokémon swap you’re aiming for
- Hit ‘Begin Searching’ to connect with another player
- Once you’re paired up, double-check the trade. If they’ve got the Pokémon you need, go ahead and make the trade happen
Trading in Pokémon SV can be a bit annoying since you’re matched randomly. Sometimes, you might end up with someone offering the exact same Pokémon as you. It’s a bit of a bummer, but there’s no guaranteed way to always trade with someone who has a different version of the game. If you don’t get the Pokémon you’re after, just end the trade and dive back in to find a new trading partner. How quickly you match up depends on how many players are using the same code. Think of each code like a room—if it’s packed, you’ll pair up fast. If it’s more like a ghost room, you might have to hang tight a bit longer for someone to show up.