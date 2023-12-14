All Trade Codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Trading in Pokémon SV can be a bit annoying since you’re matched randomly. Sometimes, you might end up with someone offering the exact same Pokémon as you. It’s a bit of a bummer, but there’s no guaranteed way to always trade with someone who has a different version of the game. If you don’t get the Pokémon you’re after, just end the trade and dive back in to find a new trading partner. How quickly you match up depends on how many players are using the same code. Think of each code like a room—if it’s packed, you’ll pair up fast. If it’s more like a ghost room, you might have to hang tight a bit longer for someone to show up.