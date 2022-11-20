Where to find a Metal Coat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Certain Pokémon require special circumstances to reach their full potential, whether that be through the use of an item, learning a specific move, or even leveling up at the right time of day. This has been the case since the original games and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet carry all of that legacy content over for the species available to encounter.

Introduced in Gold and Silver, the Metal Coat is the flagship item when it comes to a Pokémon needing to hold something before being traded in order to evolve. Multiple Pokémon like Scyther need it if they want to reach their next stage and, if a Pokémon that needs it is in the game, the item will also be there.

Scarlet and Violet actually make it easier than ever to grab most of the items necessary for evolution, and here is how you can grab your Metal Coat and net a Scizor or any other Pokémon that requires the item.

Where to get a Metal Coat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are really only two ways you can get a Metal Coat outside of a potential lucky find in the overworld—or in Tera Raids if they are even included as rewards.

Your first option is to head over to the Delibird Presents store in Levincia and pick one up for 3,000 PokéDollars. This chain is where most evolution and held items can be found. You just have to find the right store or progress through the game to unlock certain items, so if the Metal Coat doesn’t show up for you, just try to beat a few more Gyms as three Gym Badges is the requirement for most items.

You can also grab one in the Porto Marinada auctions, though it is less reliable to try and get it this way.