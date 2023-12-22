Where to find Unrivaled Iron Bundle Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Seven-star Iron Bundle Tera Raids have landed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just in time for the holiday season, but not for long.

From Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:00pm CT until Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5:59pm CT, Unrivaled Iron Bundle Tera Raids will be popping up in the Paldea region. In this event, Iron Bundle will have the exclusive Mightiest Mark like all of the previous seven-star raid bosses. It’ll also use the Ice Tera Type to boost all of its frosty attacks, so it’s a good idea to make sure you’re prepared to handle that.

Here’s what you need to know about Iron Bundle and its seven-star Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Iron Bundle Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unrivaled Tera Raids can appear anywhere on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Unrivaled Iron Bundle Tera Raids, you first need to unlock seven-star Tera Raids. Once that’s taken care of, follow these easy steps to take on the Iron Bundle raids:

During the event period, connect to the internet and go to the Poké Portal News to make sure you have the latest updates.

Open up your map and look for the black crystal Tera Raid icon with the Ice Tera Type symbol. Set that as your destination.

Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark.

Hop on Miraidon or Koraidon and follow the orange flag on your mini-map until you reach your destination.

Interact with the black crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Iron Bundle’s silhouette.

You can also use the online Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the Poké Portal to join Iron Bundle raids hosted by other players. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is needed to participate in online Tera Raids.

How to catch Iron Bundle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch the Unrivaled Iron Bundle in the special Tera Raid event, you must defeat it first, and that’s easier said than done. As a Paradox Pokémon, Iron Bundle is one of the strongest ‘mons introduced in Gen IX, so don’t underestimate it. Since it has the Ice Tera Type, consider bringing a Steel or Fighting-type Pokémon to hit it for super-effective damage. Beat the raid boss Iron Bundle, and you’ll be given the opportunity to catch it.

Outside of this event, Iron Bundle is a Violet-exclusive Paradox Pokémon found in Area Zero. In other words, Violet players can catch as many wild Iron Bundles as they want in Area Zero even after the event ends, but Scarlet players have to trade for them.

Can you catch more than one Iron Bundle in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

For this specific Tera Raid event, you may only catch one Iron Bundle after clearing the raid. You can still re-challenge the raid for the other rewards, but the game doesn’t allow you to catch another one.

If you want more Iron Bundle, hunt for one in Area Zero if you have Violet, or trade for one if you have Scarlet. However, only the Iron Bundle caught from the Unrivaled Tera Raid will have the rare Mightiest Mark.

What is the best Nature for Iron Bundle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Iron Bundle’s two best stats are Speed and Special Attack, so the best Nature for it would boost one of those two stats. This leaves you with Timid (+ Speed, – Attack) or Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack).

If you want to make your Iron Bundle as fast as possible, go with a Timid nature. The Paradox penguin is already quite speedy on its own with a base Speed of 136, but it’s only one stat point faster than two of the best offensive threats in Gen IX—Flutter Mane and Chien Pao. Giving Iron Bundle a Timid nature and training it up in Speed will ensure it can outspeed these mega threats.

If you’d rather have Iron Bundle hit harder, give it a Modest nature instead. This will boost its Special Attack to allow it to dish out even more damage with Blizzard or Hydro Pump. With a Modest nature and a base Special Attack of 124, the tiny bird can put a huge dent into its opponent’s HP bar.

Keep in mind Iron Bundle’s Nature can affect which stat is boosted by its Quark Drive ability. Quark Drive boosts Iron Bundle’s highest stat when activated by Electric Terrain or Booster Energy. So if there’s a certain stat you want to get the Quark Drive boost, plan accordingly and take Iron Bundle’s Nature into consideration.