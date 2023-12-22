What time does the Unrivaled Iron Bundle Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon is celebrating the holidays with a festive Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event featuring Delibird’s Paradox counterpart, Iron Bundle. The Ice/Water-type Paradox penguin is arguably one of the strongest Pokémon introduced in the Gen IX games, so you can expect these seven-star Tera Raids to be quite challenging.

For this special holiday event, the Iron Bundle captured in this raid will have the rare Mightiest Mark and the Ice Tera Type to fit the cold wintery weather. So if you want to get your hands on this extra fancy Iron Bundle, make sure you don’t miss out on the event while it’s around.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Unrivaled Iron Bundle Tera Raid event so you don’t miss out this holiday season.

When is the Unrivaled Iron Bundle Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

An Ice Tera Raid just in time for the cold winter. Image via The Pokémon Company

Since this is a special holiday-themed Tera Raid event, the Iron Bundle raids won’t be around for long. You can start challenging Unrivaled Iron Bundle Tera Raids from Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:00pm CT until Sunday, Dec. 24 at 5:59pm CT.

Seven-star Tera Raids usually pop up during two weekends, but this one only covers one weekend. With only a few days to beat Iron Bundle, it’s even more important to come prepared with a strong counter. The robot penguin’s Ice Tera Type makes it weak to Steel, Fighting, Rock, and Fire, so the ideal counter would be a Pokémon of one of these types.

Coincidentally, a strong option is another penguin—Empoleon. As a Water/Steel-type Pokémon, Empoleon naturally resists Iron Bundle’s strongest Ice and Water attacks, Blizzard and Hydro Pump. This defensive advantage opens up the door for Empoleon to strike back with a strong super-effective attack like Flash Cannon. If you don’t already have one, you can catch Empoleon’s first pre-evolution, Piplup, in The Indigo Disk‘s Polar Biome.

Alongside the seven-star Iron Bundle raids, there will also be a lot of five-star Blissey raids popping up around the map. These Blissey raids are known to drop tons of useful rewards in the form of Tera Shards and Exp. Candy. If you need to stock up on either of those items, take on some Blissey raids while you’re at it. You could even use these rewards to train up a counter for Iron Bundle—that’s what I did.

And if you get tired of all these Tera Raids, special Delibird Mass Outbreaks will also be appearing during this short event period. These Delibirds have an increased chance of being Shiny, just saying.