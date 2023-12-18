Shiny Delibird and ‘Joyful’ dragons bring holiday cheer to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC

With the holidays right around the corner, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk is celebrating with two new mass outbreak events to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The first mass outbreak event centers around the Santa lookalike, Delibird, from Dec. 21 at 6pm CT until Dec. 24 at 5:59pm CT. This means huge clusters of Delibird will be popping up around the Paldea region, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy’s Terarium.

Delibird is here for the holidays. Image via The Pokémon Company

The biggest perk is the boosted Shiny odds for Delibirds in these outbreaks. Mass outbreaks already give you a boost when it comes to Shiny hunting, but these gold mass outbreaks should help you even more. So, be sure to check your three maps during the event period if you plan on doing some Shiny hunting over the holidays or if you just really like Delibird.

The mass outbreak event after that will feature three awesome Dragon-type Pokémon—Dratini, Jangmo-o, and Duraludon. This event will start immediately after the Delibird event, from Dec. 24 at 6:00pm CT until Jan. 3 at 5:59pm CT, taking us right into the new year.

These dragons might not have increased Shiny odds in their outbreaks, but they’ll have something cute instead; an increased chance to have the Joyful Mark. If you’re someone who likes to hunt for rare marks, make sure you mark your calendar so you don’t miss out on the opportunity to catch a Joyful Dratini, Joyful Jangmo-o, or Joyful Duraludon. These dragons will be happy to bring in the new year with you. Just think of how fun would it be to evolve your Dratini into a Joyful Dragonite—it just makes too much sense.

Until these events start, there’s still time to hunt through gold mass outbreaks of Flabébé, Litwick, and Milcery. Flabébé outbreaks are appearing in Paldea, Litwick is appearing in Kitakami, and Milcery is appearing in the Terarium until Dec. 21 at 5:59pm CT, just before the Delibird event begins. Like the Delibird event, these three special mass outbreaks have boosted Shiny odds compared to standard outbreaks.

So take advantage of all these current and upcoming mass outbreaks while they’re around as you play through The Indigo Disk DLC. And if you aren’t a fan of mass outbreaks, two Tera Raid events were just announced—one that sees the return of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, and another featuring Delibird’s Paradox friend, Iron Bundle.