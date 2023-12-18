What is a Gold Mass Outbreak in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet featuring an open world with wild Pokémon wandering out and about, it makes sense to have occasional mass outbreaks where clusters of a single Pokémon species will spawn.

Players, however, have been finding special gold mass outbreaks on their maps throughout Paldea, Kitakami, and The Indigo Disk’s Terarium. What do these gold mass outbreaks exactly mean? We’re here to break down everything you need to know about gold mass outbreaks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Gold Mass Outbreaks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

Gold Mass Outbreaks are part of certain special events happening in the Gen IX games. They not only make certain Pokémon species appear more frequently but more importantly, they boost the Shiny odds of that specific Pokémon.

Look for that golden sparkle on your map. Screengrab by Dot Esports

For example, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 21, Flabébé gold mass outbreaks are appearing around Paldea, and Litwick gold mass outbreaks are appearing in Kitakami. Milcery joined the event with The Indigo Disk’s release, appearing in gold mass outbreaks in the Terarium. Normal outbreaks already boost Shiny odds, but there’s an even higher chance of finding Shiny Flabébé, Litwick, and Milcery when you go to these special event outbreaks.

In other words, if you’re looking for new Shiny Pokémon to hunt, your best bet is to see if any gold mass outbreaks are popping up. Since they’re tied to special events, stay up to date on any upcoming and ongoing events happening in Scarlet and Violet.

After the Flabébé, Litwick, and Milcery outbreak event ends, for example, the next gold mass outbreak event centers around Delibird from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, which makes total sense for the Santa-like Pokémon. Needless to say, that’s the best time to find your fushia penguin, if you’re willing to Shiny hunt in those gold mass outbreaks.