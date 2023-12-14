How to catch Piplup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Prepare yourself, as a whole host of starter Pokémon need to be hunted down to complete the Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC. In this guide, we’ll tell you exactly where you can find Piplup.

The Gen IV water-type starter has been well represented in the Nintendo Switch era with appearances in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as in the wild in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but you’ll have another chance to add the cool penguin to your collection in Scarlet and Violet. If you’re on the hunt for Piplup and are wondering where you can catch the slippery suspect, we’ve got you covered.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Piplup location and unlock requirements

Pick up a penguin. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Piplup and the rest of the returning starter Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC are not able to be found immediately in the Terarium and, instead, there’s some leg work you need to do to make them available. To unlock Piplup as an encounterable Pokémon, you need to upgrade the Polar Biome. To do this, head to the main entrance of the Blueberry Academy, walk to the barriers, and then select “League Club Room” on the list that pops up.