Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Game Freak’s latest adventure, setting the player loose in a world of amazing magical creatures. While Scarlet and Violet introduce a lot of new features and an open world, it’s also brought back a lot of the items and features that longtime fans have come to love. This includes the held evolutionary item Razor Claw.

The Razor Claw is one of the held evolutionary items in the game, and players can find it among some of the other evolving items as well. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where is the Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Image via Game Freak / Remix by Adam Snavely

The easiest way to get a Razor Claw is at one of the Delibird Presents stores around Paldea. Players will find one of the first locations in Mesagoza, a city where players will be early in the game. It’s located in the south of the city, as shown in the image above in two different locations. You can find it on sale for 15,000 Pokédollars, meaning you’ll likely have to save up for the item.

There aren’t a lot of Pokémon that will use the Razor Claw, but one includes Sneasel evolving at night while holding it. With it being such an expensive item, players should really only buy it if they have a Pokémon that they specifically want to use it on. That being said, it can also increase Pokémon’s critical hit rate, which makes it a useful item overall.

You’ll also find a number of other evolution items at Delibird Presents, but you will need to progress further in the game to unlock some of them. As long as you can find the Delibird Presents store, that’s all you need to know about where to find the Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.