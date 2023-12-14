Category:
How to get the Magmarizer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Time to save up.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Dec 14, 2023 07:14 am
The Pokedex entry for Magmortar in The Indigo Disk.

There’s a host of Pokémon returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, including Magmortar, but you’ll need a Magmarizer to tick the entry off your Pokédex.

Magmortar’s introduction in Gen IV added an evolution for Magmar, completing a trio that also includes Magby, and it remains popular to this day. However, to add it to your collection, you need to hunt for a specific location. Rather than looking far and wide to discover exactly how to get a Magmarizer, you can instead use our guide to make the process much quicker. You’ll be adventuring with your new Magmortar in no time.

Magmarizer location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

A screenshot of the School Store in The Indigo Disk showing a Magmarizer.
Splash the cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Magmarizer can be purchased at the School Store in Blueberry Academy for a price of 250 BP. Before you can access the School Store, however, you must start The Indigo Disk DLC and play through the introduction. You’ll be free to explore after you’ve been shown your Dorm Room.

Traveling to the School Store can be achieved by interacting with a door in the Blueberry Academy and choosing it as your destination. Once inside, speak to the NPC behind the desk and purchase the Magmarizer for 250 BP. If you need additional BP to afford the item, you need to complete quests, but reaching an amount of 250 BP isn’t too difficult. Once you have the required amount, travel back to the School Store and purchase the Magmarizer. Now, you just need to use it to evolve Magmar.

A screenshot of the map in The Indigo Disk showing the location of a Magmarizer.
Free gear! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’d prefer to save your hard-earned BP for other items or for upgrading the Terarium, you can find a free Dragon Scale in the overworld in the Terarium. The Magmarizer can be found in the Savanna biome, southeast of the Central Plaza.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.