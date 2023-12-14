How to get the Magmarizer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There’s a host of Pokémon returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, including Magmortar, but you’ll need a Magmarizer to tick the entry off your Pokédex.

Magmortar’s introduction in Gen IV added an evolution for Magmar, completing a trio that also includes Magby, and it remains popular to this day. However, to add it to your collection, you need to hunt for a specific location. Rather than looking far and wide to discover exactly how to get a Magmarizer, you can instead use our guide to make the process much quicker. You’ll be adventuring with your new Magmortar in no time.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Magmarizer location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC Splash the cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The Magmarizer can be purchased at the School Store in Blueberry Academy for a price of 250 BP. Before you can access the School Store, however, you must start The Indigo Disk DLC and play through the introduction. You’ll be free to explore after you’ve been shown your Dorm Room. Traveling to the School Store can be achieved by interacting with a door in the Blueberry Academy and choosing it as your destination. Once inside, speak to the NPC behind the desk and purchase the Magmarizer for 250 BP. If you need additional BP to afford the item, you need to complete quests, but reaching an amount of 250 BP isn’t too difficult. Once you have the required amount, travel back to the School Store and purchase the Magmarizer. Now, you just need to use it to evolve Magmar.

Free gear! Screenshot by Dot Esports. If you’d prefer to save your hard-earned BP for other items or for upgrading the Terarium, you can find a free Dragon Scale in the overworld in the Terarium. The Magmarizer can be found in the Savanna biome, southeast of the Central Plaza.