How to evolve Magmar into Magmortar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Your Pokédex has received a huge upgrade in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC with a bunch of Pokémon returning to the game, including Magmar, but how do you evolve it into Magmortar?

Magmar’s debut in Gen I saw the fire Pokémon without an evolution line, but that changed in Gen II with its pre-evo, Magby, before Magmortar joined the ranks in Gen IV. Since then, the trio have appeared in several Pokémon games and now make their bow in Gen IX.

Adding Magmortar to your roster requires some legwork, however, as it cannot be caught in the wild, and Magmar doesn’t evolve in the traditional leveling method, so how does it work? We’ve got the answers you need.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: How to get Magmortar

Family portrait. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Long-term Pokémon players will not be surprised by the method to evolve Magmar, as it has not changed in Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, and you won’t need to undertake a huge challenge to add Magmortar to your Pokédex.

The first step is to get a Magmarizer and give it to Magmar to hold. You can do this by opening your bag, selecting the Magmarizer, then clicking “Give to Pokémon,” or by opening your party directly, selecting Magmar, and then choosing the “Give item to hold” option.

Once you have Magmar holding a Magmarizer, you need to trade the Magmar with another player. As soon as a Magmar holding a Magmarizer has been traded, the evolution to Magmortar will trigger.

Options for trading include finding another player who is also looking to tick Magmortar off their Pokédex, and both send each other a Magmar holding a Magmarizer, or find a player who is willing to touch trade and send the Magmortar back to you. The safest and easiest method, however, is to trade with a trusted friend.