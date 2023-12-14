How to get Dragon Scale in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Many Pokémon have returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, including first-gen favorites Horsea and Seadra—meaning you’ll need the Dragon Scale to add the final evolution to your Pokédex.

First introduced in Gen II’s Gold and Silver, Kingdra was among the first dragon types featured in the series—providing a huge boost compared to Seadra, which is purely a water type. Since then, Kingdra has remained extremely popular. To tick Kingdra off your Pokédex, you’ll need to get a Dragon Scale.

Dragon Scale location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC Use your pocket money. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The Dragon Scale is available for purchase at the School Store in Blueberry Academy for a price of 250 BP. Before you reach the School Store for the first time, you need to start The Indigo Disk DLC and work through the introduction. After you have been shown to your Dorm Room by Carmine, you’re free to explore. You can travel to the School Store by interacting with a door in the Blueberry Academy and selecting it as your destination. Once you’re in the School Store, speak to the NPC behind the desk and buy the Dragon Scale for 250 BP.