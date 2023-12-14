How to evolve Seadra into Kingdra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Dozens of Pokémon have returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, including the Horsea evolution line—so how exactly do you evolve Seadra into Kingdra?

Horsea and Seadra are staples from the first generation of Pokémon, with Kingdra completing the trio in Gen II, but the Dragon Pokémon wasn’t obtainable by the standard evolution method of leveling up, and this remains the same in Scarlet and Violet.

If you’re looking to tick Kingdra off your Pokédex to move one-step closer to completion, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about evolving Seadra into Kingdra.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: How to get Kingdra

Make way for the king. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The method of evolving Seadra has not changed in Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, so you won’t need to learn anything new to add Kingdra to your Pokédex. Once again, there are two steps to complete.

Firstly, you must get a Dragon Scale and give it to Seadra to hold. To do this, open your bag and select the Dragon Scale, then click “Give to Pokémon”. Alternatively, you can open your party directly, select Seadra, and select “Give an item to hold”.

The next step once you have a Seadra holding a Dragon Scale is to trade the Seadra with another player. Once a Seadra holding a Dragon Scale has been traded, its evolution into Kingdra will trigger.

There are two options for trading. You can either look for another player who also wants to add Kingdra to their Pokédex, and both trade each other a Seadra holding a Dragon Scale, or find a player who is willing to do a touch trade who can send the Kingdra back to you. The easiest method, however, is to trade with a friend.