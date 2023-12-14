Porygon is one of the most distinguishable Pokémon in the whole series, and it has finally made its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk DLC. Porygon’s method of evolution is not your typical level up strategy, however.

I’ll go over exactly how to evolve Porygon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below!

How to evolve Porygon into Porygon2 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

To evolve Porygon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to have your Porygon hold the Upgrade item while trading it to another player. The Porygon will then evolve to Porygon2 for the other player, and you’ll need to trade again to get it back.

Since you need to trade to evolve Porygon, you’ll have to either get together with a friend or find a trade partner on one of the various Pokémon trading forums.

Now that you know how to evolve Porygon, you may also be wondering how to get the Upgrade!

How to get the Upgrade item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

You can purchase the Upgrade for 250 BP in the School Store section of The Indigo Disk DLC. You should be able to acquire 250 BP pretty quickly by grinding out the Terrarium quests granted to you.

Found in the School Store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re unsure how to get to the School Store, go to the entrance to the Terrarium and head back up the tunnel you entered from. You will be taken to an area where you can select a location to travel to.

Now that you have the Upgrade, all you have to do is let your Porygon hold it and trade it away to evolve it into Porygon2!

How to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

Evolving Porygon2 into Porygon-Z is very similar to how you evolved Porygon. All you need to do is let your newly acquired Porygon2 hold the Dubious Disc item and trade it away again!

You can also purchase the Dubious Disc at the School Store for 250 BP. Again, make sure you’re trading with someone who wont steal the Porygon-Z after you’ve traded it away!

Now that you know how to evolve Porygon and Porygon2 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, it’s time to get out there and find a trade partner!