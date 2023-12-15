All Pokédex rewards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

You can get important evolution items by completing The Indigo Disk's Blueberry Pokédex.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, capturing or trading Pokémon to register in the Blueberry Pokédex progresses you through 16 Pokédex rewards, all presented as milestones. Once you register all 240 Pokémon in the region, you get a grand prize.

As usual in Pokédex completion quests, seeing Pokémon is not enough. You need to have owned or currently own every Pokémon in the Terrarium to claim all possible Pokédex rewards. I recommend you use trade codes for acquiring version-exclusive Pokémon that aren’t catchable in your game and that you can’t find friends to trade for.

Every Blueberry Pokédex milestone, listed

Here’s the full list of Blueberry Pokédex rewards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk:

Number of Pokémon Caught Reward 90 Ability Capsule 100 Upgrade 110 Dubious Disc 120 Safari Ball 130 Electirizer 140 Magmarizer 150 Love Ball 160 Protector 170 Dragon Scale 180 Moon Ball 190 Metal Alloy 200 Dream Ball 210 Gold Bottle Cap 220 Beast Ball 230 Ability Patch 240 Master Ball

The Mark Charm is an indirect reward for completing the Pokédex as it can’t be claimed directly from the Pokédex rewards screen. To receive it, you need to meet Professor Cyrano at the entrance of the Blueberry Academy, where he will personally give you the Mark Charm.

How to check and claim Pokédex rewards in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Here are your milestones. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To track your progress in the Blueberry Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, open the Pokédex menu by pressing the “-” button on the controller. Then, select the Blueberry Pokédex from the top shelf on the initial screen. It’s the third picture from left to right. After opening it, press “X” to display the Pokédex Rewards bar. This bar fills up automatically as you progress, and any rewards from milestones it crosses are directly added to your bag.

If you’ve missed collecting rewards from the Paldea and Kitakami Pokédex pages, follow the same process. Open their respective Pokédex windows from the same menu and you can collect your rewards in the same way as with the Blueberry Pokédex.