‘Just feels pointless’: Pokémon TCG Pocket’s sporadic event schedule is still dividing players

Ever since the game dropped, Pokémon TCG Pocket players have been split on its event schedule and rewards. While many enjoy the in-game challenges and Drop Events, some feel that there simply isn’t enough on offer—which popped up in a recent debate online.

A player shared their frustrations in a Reddit thread about the current state of the game’s event system and gameplay loop, posting a snap of the Pocket Battle Tab and saying that they had “no will to play when there are no Battle Events.”

They elaborated, “Anyone else just open the app once a day for pack openings when there are no events for battles? Just feels pointless battling for no reason other than a thanks at the end.” This prompted a lively debate in the community, with other players dropping in to share their thoughts.

Some were in agreement with the original poster’s complaints, saying that Pocket simply didn’t feel rewarding enough for them to play unless there was a Battle Emblem Event live to give them extra prizes, rare cards, and resources.

One shared, “Damn there is not even a reason to PvP. The EXP given from victories is so tiny I don’t even want to play, all I want is my two daily packs and then I close the game.”

Another added, “Battling without events sucks because nobody takes it seriously. So many people just AFKing from the start and conceding almost immediately. I haven’t had a competitive match in a while. I get it, you bricked your hand and want to quit immediately—but nobody has fun in that situation.”

This player then went on to suggest that the Pocket team could try implementing streak rewards or EXP bonuses to motivate people to keep a win streak.

Other events were mentioned in the debate, too, with one viewer chiming in, “Yeah, these Wonder Pick events feels really flat. I’m feeling a big slump in motivation for the game. The meta is so 50/50 win chances, and the events feel fruitless.”

Despite the criticisms, some weren’t sold on the need for change in the Battle Tab. Some felt that the beauty of PTCGP was its simplicity and lack of demanding daily tasks, with one person declaring, “I absolutely do not want this. The lack of chores is part of the appeal of the game.”

Another added, “I think it’s fine. The act of battling for the sake of it is fun. It’s also fine if people don’t battle that much, so there’s less burnout. Better to let people play at their own pace than force them to battle constantly, trying to get rewarded.”

A few suggestions were made by community members in the thread that could theoretically help to find a middle ground between the two sides of the debate. Potential double EXP weekends or even a ranked system were among the most popular suggestions.

If you’re a Pocket player feeling stuck for ideas on what to do in the game, why not experiment with a new deck? Decks like Gyarados ex and Scolipede Weezing are performing well right now, and the rental decks on offer are a great way to test out new playstyles, both in PvP and solo matches.

