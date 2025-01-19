‘Wolfe scumbag’: Pokémon VGC player storms off after bizarre callout interview

One Pokémon VGC player at Birmingham Regionals walked off in the middle of an interview after calling former world champion Wolfe Glick a scumbag on stream.

It was supposed to be business as usual at Birmingham Regionals this weekend for Pokémon VGC players with the return of Regulation G alongside meta threats like Urshifu, Calyrex, and Raging Bolt, but an interview with competitor Max Waterman did not go as planned.

you wont believe how this clip ends pic.twitter.com/w1T33ZRyCV — Matt (@MattyMcDee) January 18, 2025

When asked how he felt about facing Noivern and Sylveon, Waterman took the opportunity on stream to discuss other players rather than his own gameplay. Although Waterman did not provide full context, he accused Wolfe Glick of being associated with an alleged abuser. Before the caster could say anything or ask any more questions, the player said, “Wolfe scumbag. That’s all I wanted to say. Thanks, bye,” and walked out on the interview. Ironically, the stream then cut to a short break with a clip highlighting Glick’s VGC journey.

Glick has not yet responded to the callout in the interview, but the VGC community isn’t buying Waterman’s accusations. One player shared on X (formerly Twitter) that this incident appears to be “old drama where most of it, including abuse allegations, is fabricated.” Similarly, another top player, Raghav Malaviya, stated, “The alleged abuse brought up was interpersonal conflict admittedly mislabeled 5 years ago.”

If the alleged incident dates back to years ago, the timing of this callout is interesting. Not only did it come on the same day Glick published his highly-anticipated Worlds 2024 video, but it also followed recent discourse about “villains” in the VGC community. This was not, however, the kind of “villain” people were asking for. Rather than call someone a scumbag, “the right and proper way to be a [VGC] villain is to do the inoffensive stuff that people don’t like and make it your brand,” as one player put it.

