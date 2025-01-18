All Dynamax Articuno weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The Dynamax Max Out raids are heating up in Pokémon Go, and our first five-star encounters are coming. The first Pokémon that you can attempt to take down with friends is a Dynamax Articuno, and you’ll want to know its weaknesses to take it out.

As you might expect from previous Dynamax raids, taking on a Dynamax Articuno won’t be easy. Not only is it tougher than the three-star raids, but you’ll also be limited to using only other Dynamax Pokémon you’ve added to your collection. This doesn’t give you many choices, and you’ll have to rethink your teams while working alongside other players. Thankfully, you might not need as many people as you did for the Gigantamax encounters. Here’s what you need to know about all Dynamax Articuno weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to it in Pokémon Go.

All Dynamax Articuno weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Prepare to fight a powerful Articuno using Dynamax Pokémon. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

Even though it’s a Dynamax Pokémon, Articuno is a relatively straightforward encounter in Pokémon Go. It is an Ice and Flying-type Pokémon from the Kanto region, making it weak to Electric, Fire, Steel, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Grass, and Ground-type moves. Of the attacks you can use, we recommend sticking with Rock-type as they do the most damage against Articuno, as both Ice and Flying-type Pokémon are weak to them.

However, this won’t leave you too many options on what team you should make. You’ll also want to consider what attacks Articuno could use against you. Here’s a complete list of all the attacks that Articuno can use against you during a Dynamax Max Out raid in Pokémon Go.

Attack Name Attack Type Ancient Power Rock-type Blizzard Ice-type Frost Breath Ice-type Hurricane Flying-type Ice Beam Ice-type Ice Shard Ice-type Icy Wind Ice-type Triple Axel Ice-type

As you might expect, most of Dyanmax Articuno’s attacks are Ice-type moves, but it also has Ancient Power, which is a Rock-type attack, and Hurricane, a Flying-type move. Thankfully, these attacks won’t do any additional damage against a Rock-type Pokémon, and you can use this to your advantage. The big problem is the limited number of options available regarding Dynamax Pokémon that are readily available in the mobile game.

Best Pokémon counters to Dynamax Articuno in Pokémon Go

When creating a team to use against Dynamax Articuno, the best Pokémon counters you can use are Metagross, Charizard, and Lapras (Gigantamax) in Pokémon Go.

When choosing a Dynamax Pokémon that can dish out damage and is a reliable defender, Metagross sits at the top as one of the best. As a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon, it has a great moveset and can withstand a good amount of damage, especially when battling against Articuno. It won’t take too much damage from these moves, and you can keep your team going throughout the encounter. The best moveset to give Dynamax Metagross is the fast move Bullet Punch and the charged moves Flash Cannon and Meteor Mash.

The next Pokémon we want to recommend is Charizard. You can go with the standard Charizard or the Gigantamax version, and the Gigantamax Charizard does deal a lot more damage. However, not every player should be expected to have this Pokémon in their roster. A standard version should be fine, but it is a Flying-type, meaning it does take regular damage from all of Articuno’s Ice-type moves. The best moveset to go with is the fast Fire Spin and the charged moves Blast Burn and Overheat.

The final Pokémon we’ll recommend is Gigantamax Lapras. Although a standard Charizard would work fine in this raid encounter, the Gigantamax Lapras is recommended. It’s a Water and Ice-type Pokémon, capable of withstanding heavy attacks from Articuno. This works as a healer in your party. If you don’t have one, make sure at least one team has a healing party, and Gigantamax Lapras should be high on their list. The best moveset to teach Gigantamax Lapras is the fast move Water Gun and the charged moves Surf and G-Max Resonsnace.

There are a handful of other Pokémon that you can use on your team, but they need to be able to Dynamax in Pokémon Go. If a Pokémon cannot use their Dynamax form, they cannot compete in this five-star raid. These are the other Pokémon you can use to fill out the rest of your team if you don’t have any of the recommended choices we’ve shared above.

Blastoise

Cinderace

Excadrill

Greedent

Inteleon

Machamp

Toxtricity

You’ll have a chance to catch Articuno after beating it in this five-star Max Out raid. If you are lucky, you might just spot a Shiny version.

